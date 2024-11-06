Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 to remain volatile ahead of US Election Results 2024; Gift Nifty down

1 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Ankit Gohel

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open lower ahead of the US election results 2024 as the trends on Gift Nifty indicate a negative start for the Indian stock market.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market rallied overnight as voting was underway in an extremely tight US presidential elections 2024.Premium
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market rallied overnight as voting was underway in an extremely tight US presidential elections 2024.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to remain volatile on Wednesday ahead of the US election results 2024. The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a weak start for the Indian benchmark index. Amid global cues, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market rallied overnight as voting was underway in an extremely tight US presidential election to elect the world’s largest economy’s 47th President, with voters choosing between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump. As of early trends, Trump was currently leading with 53.1% of the vote ahead of Harris securing 45.8% of the popular vote. Stay tuned to our Stock Market Live Blog for the latest updates.

06 Nov 2024, 08:06:41 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty indicates weak opening for Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE: The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a mildly negative start for the Indian stock market benchmark indices. Gift Nifty was trading around 24,279 level, a discount of nearly 15 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

06 Nov 2024, 07:56:35 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty rebound on Tuesday

Stock Market LIVE: Indian stock market benchmark indices staged a solid recovery on Tuesday and ended sharply higher led by metals and banking stocks. The Sensex rallied 694.39 points, or 0.88%, to close at 79,476.63, while the Nifty 50 settled 217.95 points, or 0.91%, higher at 24,213.30.

06 Nov 2024, 07:47:48 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to remain volatile ahead of US election results 2024

Stock Market LIVE: Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to remain volatile on Wednesday ahead of the US election results 2024. The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark index.

