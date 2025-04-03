Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, traded lower on Thursday, following a sharp sell-off in global markets, after the US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on over 180 countries. Trump has announced a 26% reciprocal tariff on India — half the rate India imposes on US imports. Moreover, Trump announced a 25% tariff on automobile imports to the country. Sectors like IT and automobiles faced selling pressure in the Indian stock market today. Meanwhile, pharma stocks bucked the trend as the sector was exempt from these tariffs for now.
Dabur shares fall 7% on weak business update for March quarter
Shares of Dabur India lost almost 7% in trade following the weak Q4 business update. The company said due to impact of inflation coupled with operating deleverage, we anticipate Q4 operating profit margin to contract by around 150-175 basis points y-o-y.
During Q4, rural continues to be resilient and grew ahead of urban markets. In terms of channels, organised tradeincluding Modern trade, E-commerce and Quick commerce maintained their growth momentum, while General trade continued to be under pressure. Overall, FMCG volume trends continued to be subdued during the quarter.
Sensex, Nifty off day's low
Stock Market Today Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 recovered from day's low and traded with minor cuts as investors discounted the impact of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
At 10.11 am, Sensex was trading at 76,389.40, down 0.30%, while Nifty was down 0.28% at 23,266.
Expert advises optiong for defensives like FMCG, utilities amid tariff woes
For India, heightened trade tensions may weaken the INR and deter FDI, though domestic stimulus could offset risks. Japan’s auto exports may face headwinds, affecting Nikkei. Globally, risk-off sentiment could strengthen the USD and Treasuries. Investors should monitor retaliatory actions and sector-specific exposures. Defensive stocks (FMCG, utilities) may outperform, while cyclical sectors (autos, metals) could underperform. Long-term implications hinge on negotiation outcomes, but near-term caution is advised.
- Views by Pranay Aggarwal - Director & CEO, Stoxkart
Gold price hit fresh high on MCX as investors rush to safety
Gold futures on the MCX hit fresh all-time high of ₹91,423 per 10 grams. As of 9.33 am, it was trading ₹600 or 0.66% higher at ₹91,328 on the MCX. The rally can be attributed to the risk off sentiment in the market following tariff announcements by US President Donald Trump's administration. This sparked a demand for safe-haven assets like gold.
Pharma stocks shine, rally up to 12%
Stock Market Today Live: Nifty Pharma index surged 4% on Thursday, defying the weak trend in the overall Indian stock market, as US President Donald Trump exempted pharmaceutical products from the list of imports hit by reciprocal tariffs.
Gland Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma emerged as top gainers among pharma stocks, rallying 12% while blue-chips like DRL and Sun Pharma climbed 6% and 4%, respectively.
Sector Watch | Pharma stocks buck weak trend on tariff exemption; IT worst hit
Sensex, Nifty shed over 0.5% each in opening trade
India's benchmark indices opened lower after US President Donald Trump slapped a 26% reciprocal tariff on imports from the country. Analysts believe this could significantly impact the country's GDP.
Against this backdrop, Sensex fell 445 points or 0.58% to 76,170 while Nifty 50 shed 116 points or 0.30% to 23,216.
Asian markets slump after Trump tariffs
Stock Market Today Live: Asian markets traded sharply lower on Thursday after Trump’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell more than 1%.
Japanese markets led losses in Asia, as the Nikkei share average plunged to an eight-month low. The Nikkei index recouped some losses, and was down 3%. The Topix index was down 3.1%. Among Chinese markets, the CSI300 index fell 0.24%, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.1%. South Korea’s Kospi index dropped 1.57%, and the Kosdaq fell 0.55%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 2%.
GIFT Nifty indicates a gap-down start
Stock Market Today Live: The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a gap-down start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 23,189 level, a discount of nearly 250 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Sensex, Nifty 50 to open lower
