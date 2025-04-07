Stock market today: India’s benchmark stock indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, traded with deep cuts on Monday, amid escalating global trade tensions and rising fears of a U.S. recession that have shaken investor confidence worldwide.
All constituents of the Sensex and Nifty indices were trading with losses, led by Tata Motors and Tata Steel. On the sectoral front, too, it was a sea of red.
Asian markets have plunged, and Wall Street suffered a steep decline last week. U.S. stock futures also indicate continued selling pressure, as worries over a looming recession in the world's largest economy deepened following unexpectedly severe tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.
Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index plunged nearly 8% shortly after opening, and by midday had declined 6% to 31,758.28. Trading of Topix futures was temporarily halted by a circuit breaker following a steep drop in U.S. futures.
Although Chinese markets don’t always move in line with global trends, they too experienced sharp declines. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 9.4% to 20,703.30, while the Shanghai Composite dropped 6.2% to 3,134.98.
In other Asia-Pacific markets, South Korea’s Kospi slid 4.1% to 2,363.82, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 3.8% to 7,377.70, after rebounding slightly from an earlier loss of over 6%.
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services on why the stock market is crashing today
Globally markets are going through heightened volatility caused by extreme uncertainty. No one has a clue about how this turbulence caused by Trump tariffs will evolve. Wait and watch would be the best strategy in this turbulent phase of the market. There are a few things that investors should keep in mind. One, the irrational Trump tariffs will not continue for long. Two, India is relatively better placed since India’s exports to the US as percentage of GDP is only around 2 percent and therefore the impact on India’s growth will not be significant. Three, India is negotiating a Bilateral Trade Agreement with the US and this is likely to be successful resulting in lower tariffs for India.
Domestic consumption themes like financials, aviation, hotels, select autos, cement , defence and digital platform companies are likely to come out relatively unscathed from the ongoing crisis. Trump is unlikely to impose tariffs on pharmaceuticals since he is on the back foot now and, therefore, this segment is likely to show resilience.
Stock market today: India VIX spikes 56.50% to 21.53, suggesting investors are bracing for high volatility amid global trade war fears.
Stock market today: All sectoral indices traded with deep cuts in opening trade, with Nifty IT and Nifty Metal indices crashing over 7%. Defensives like Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG were the least hit, shedding 3% each.
Stock market today: Sensex crashes 3100 points or over 4% while Nifty also tumbled by a similar quantum to trade below the 21,900 mark in opening trade today.
Stock market today: The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a gap-down start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,083 level, a discount of nearly 875 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.