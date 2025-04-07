Stock Market Today LIVE: Black Monday on D-St as Sensex crashes 3,100 points; Nifty below 21,900; VIX spikes 56%

1 min read . 09:41 AM IST

Stock Market Today LIVE: Market indices - Sensex and Nifty 50, started on a gap-down note on Monday, driven by growing global trade tensions and increasing recession concerns in the US that have unsettled equity markets across the globe.