Stock market may see sharper than expected correction in the next fortnight, says Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL Securities
Sensex crossed the 75,000 level for the first time and the Nifty 50 jumped to a record-high level of above 22,700, gaining half a percent each on Tuesday.
The Indian stock market began the financial year 2024-2025 on a robust note with both the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 scaling fresh record highs. In the seven sessions of April month, both the frontline indices have risen nearly 2% each.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started