Stock market meltdown: Zomato, Nykaa, Paytm, other new-age tech stocks crash up to 17%
Paytm share price was at 5% lower circuit, Zomato shares cracked 16%, Honasa Consumer shares tanked 17%, while Delhivery and Nykaa stock price plummeted over 8% each.
Zomato, Paytm, Nykaa, Delhivery, among other new-age tech stocks plunged up to 10% on Tuesday amid overall stock market meltdown. Dalal Street witnessed a bloodbath as the Sensex and Nifty 50 crashed 8% each after the trends in election results 2024 indicates a slim majority for the ruling NDA, falling short of exit poll predictions.
