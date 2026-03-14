Stock market mock trading today: BSE to conduct market-wide drill for equity, commodity & currency segments

Stock market mock trading today: As part of its periodic system testing, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has announced a mock trading session for March 14, i.e., today. The BSE mock trading session will span multiple market segments as part of its periodic system testing exercise. The Indian stock market's mock trading session is designed to ensure that the exchange’s trading systems remain stable, efficient and capable of handling real-time trading activity.

According to BSE, the mock trading session will be conducted for the equity, commodity, currency, electronic gold receipt, and equity derivatives segments. This BSE mock session would allow market participants to test their systems and connectivity with the exchange platform. Such mock sessions are typically organised to help brokers, trading members and other market participants verify their readiness for live market conditions.

BSE mock trading session time For all segments, members can log in from 9:15 AM to 10:00 AM.

Here's the segment-wise BSE links to ascertain the exact time and other details:

BSE mock trading session for the commodity derivative segment

BSE mock trading session for the currency derivative segment

BSE mock trading session for the Electronic Gold Receipts segment

BSE mock trading session for the equity derivatives segments

BSE mock trading session for the equity segment

The BSE mock trading session for the equity derivatives segment will allow participants in the futures and options markets to test their trading systems, order management processes, and connectivity with the exchange’s trading environment.

Market-wide drill across multiple market segments In a notification to market participants, the BSE said the mock trading exercise will be conducted from both the Primary Site (PR) and the Disaster Recovery Site (DR), helping participants test the reliability of their systems under different operational conditions.

In the notification issued, the BSE said, “The Exchange has scheduled a mock trading session for Equity segment on Saturday, March 14, 2026, from Primary Site (PR) and Disaster Recovery Site (DR). Trading members using third party trading platforms can also use this opportunity to test their respective trading applications during mock trading session.”

The BSE further added that members using third-party trading platforms or in-house systems connected through ETI APIs can test their applications for different functionalities during the mock session.

For the electronic gold receipts (EGR), commodity derivatives and currency derivatives segments, the exercise will allow participants to evaluate how their systems perform under various market conditions, including exceptional scenarios such as trading halts and risk-reduction modes.

“Trading members using third party trading platforms of empaneled vendors or in-house developed systems through ETI APIs can use this opportunity to test their respective trading application during mock trading session for various functionalities (including exceptional market conditions),” the exchange said.