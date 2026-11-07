Stock market muhurat trading date and time 2026 on Diwali day 8 Nov: MCX, Sensex, Nifty - What investors should know

Stock market muhurat trading date and time 2026: Diwali is just a day away and it brings extra excitement for investors and traders eagerly awaiting the Diwali muhurat trading session. Although Diwali 2026 falls on Sunday, November 8, and is a national holiday, the Indian stock market will not remain shut on Sunday.

NSE and BSE will remain open for a special Diwali muhurat trading session on Sunday, November 8. The exchanges will remain closed on the coming Tuesday on account of Diwali-Balipratipada.

Diwali muhurat trading date and time 2026: What investors should know A special live trading session is scheduled for Sunday, November 8, on account of Muhurat trading on Diwali. It will start at 2:05 pm and conclude at 3:30 pm. In addition to live trading session, there will be block deal session between 1:50 pm and 2:05 pm.

Preopen session Pre-open order entry session will start at 2:05 pm and conclude at 2:10 pm. The pre-market session will include order entry, modification and cancellation for both limit and market orders. It will be followed by preopen (order matching & trade confirmation period) between 2:15 pm and 2:17 pm. Next is the pre-open buffer period between 2:17 pm -2:20 pm.

Live trading session The live Muhurat trading session will begin at 2:20 pm and close at 3:15 pm. Investors can buy or sell stocks during this period. The transition from closing trading session (CTS) to CAS will be from 3:15 pm to 3:20 pm.

CAS timing The closing auction session (CAS) will be held between 3:20 pm and 3:30 pm on Friday. First five minutes of CAS will include order entry, modification and cancellation for both limit and market orders.

The next five minutes of CAS will be reserved for order entry, order modification, order cancellation period only for limit orders. There will be no modification/ cancellation allowed for market orders.

CAS order matching and trade confirmation period will be from 3:30 pm and 3:35 pm. The period would include order matching period after completion of order entry period. The period will be followed by CAS - Transition period between 3:35 pm and 3:50 pm.

Post market closing session The post market closing session will be held between 3:50 pm and 4:00 pm. Market trading for non CAS securities will close at 3:30 pm.

Apart from the schedule for the main session, NSE has also notified key timings for other trading sessions. Block deal session will be held between 1:50 pm and 2:05 pm.

Trading session Timings Block deal session 1:50 pm–2:05 pm Pre-open order entry 2:05 pm–2:10 pm Pre-open order entry (limit orders only) 2:10 pm–2:15 pm Pre-open order matching and confirmation 2:15 pm–2:17 pm Pre-open buffer 2:17 pm–2:20 pm Continuous trading begins 2:20 pm Normal market closes for CAS securities 3:15 pm Transition from CTS to CAS 3:15 pm–3:20 pm CAS order entry 3:20 pm–3:25 pm CAS order entry (limit orders only) 3:25 pm–3:30 pm CAS order matching and confirmation 3:30 pm–3:35 pm CAS transition period 3:35 pm–3:50 pm Post-close session 3:50 pm–4:00 pm Normal market closes for non-CAS securities 3:30 pm