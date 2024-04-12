Balrampur Chini Mills, Exide Industries, Hindustan Copper, Idea, India Cements, National Aluminium Company, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 8 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for April 12.

Indian stock market today: A total of 8 stocks have been banned for trade on Friday, April 12, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

F&O ban list today

Balrampur Chini Mills, Exide Industries, Hindustan Copper, Idea, India Cements, National Aluminium Company, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 8 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for April 12.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On April 10, benchmark Sensex climbed 354 points to close above the record 75,000 mark for the first time while broader Nifty scaled a fresh lifetime high on gains in FMCG, energy and metal shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 354.45 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at an all-time high of 75,038.15. During the day, the index spurted 421.44 points or 0.56 per cent to hit a high of 75,105.14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Broader Nifty of the NSE advanced by 111.05 points or 0.49 per cent to close at a record peak of 22,753.80. During the day, it jumped 132.95 points or 0.58 per cent to reach a lifetime intra-day peak of 22,775.70.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.89 per cent and smallcap index advanced 0.46 per cent.

Among the indices, oil & gas jumped 1.74 per cent, energy by 1.71 per cent, metal by 1.66 per cent, commodities by 1.30 per cent and services by 1.15 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Utilities and auto were the laggards.

