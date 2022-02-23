"Thereafter, 500 more stocks will be added based on the same market value criteria from the last Friday of March 2022 and every following month. Those transacting in stocks falling under T+1 settlement cycle will get their money or shares delivered in less than 24 hours. T+1 settlement system will shorten the settlement cycle by a day reducing risk of pay-in/pay-out defaults, lower margin requirements and give investors more liquidity with availability of funds and securities," said Anupam Agal, Head Operations & Legal, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

