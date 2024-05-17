Stock Market News: BSE, NSE are open for trade tomorrow. This is the reason
Stock Market News: As announced by the NSE and the BSE, a special live trading session, a crucial test of our readiness and resilience, will be conducted on 18th May 2024
Stock Market News: This week, the Indian stock market is gearing up for a significant event. As announced by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a special live trading session, a crucial test of our readiness and resilience, will be conducted on 18th May 2024. This special BSE NSE session will feature an intra-day switch from the Primary site to the Disaster Recovery site across equity and equity derivative segments. The special live trading session, a testament to our collective preparedness, will take place in two parts. The first session will occur from 9:15 AM to 10:00 AM, while the second will occur from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM.
