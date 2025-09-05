Stock market news: BSE, NSE to conduct mock trading session on Saturday. Time, other details

Stock exchanges BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will hold mock trading sessions on Saturday, September 6. The mock trading will be held across segments - equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives and commodity derivatives.

Saloni Goel
Published5 Sep 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mock trading session: Stock exchanges BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will hold mock trading sessions on Saturday, September 6. The mock trading will be held across segments - equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives and commodity derivatives.

While NSE, via its mock drill schedule, had indicated a session on September 6, BSE shared a release on Thursday evening.

Mock trading sessions help test trading systems and infrastructure, practice emergency procedures, and allow brokers and users to familiarise themselves with new systems without financial risk.

"Trading members using third-party trading platforms can also use this opportunity to test their respective trading application during mock trading sessions for various functionalities (including exceptional market conditions), viz,. various types of call auction sessions, risk-reduction mode, trading halt, block deals, etc," BSE said in a release.

Meanwhile, BSE added that the new BOLT Pro TWS version 12.03 shall be released. Details for that will be updated via a separate circular, the exchange said.

Mock trading schedule: Equity markets

The mock trading in equity markets on BSE will follow this schedule:

SessionFromTo
Log-in10:15 AM10:45 AM
Morning Block Deal Window10:45 AM11:00 AM
Pre-Open
– Order Entry period11:00 AM11:08 am ^
– Matching period11:08 AM11:15 AM
Continuous Trading T+1*#11:15 AM3:30 PM
Continuous Trading T+011:15 AM1:30 PM
Special Pre-Open for IPO & Re-listed scrips#
– Order Entry period11:00 AM11:45 am ^
– Matching period11:45 AM12:00 PM
Continuous Trading *# for SPOS Scrips12:00 PM3:30 PM
Periodic Call Auction (4 sessions of 1 hour)11:30 AM3:30 PM
Auction for Settlement Details
– Offer Entry and Matching period12:00 PM12:45 PM
Afternoon Block Deal Window1:30 PM1:45 PM
Closing3:30 PM3:40 PM
Post-closing3:40 PM3:50 PM
Trade Modification T+14:00 PM
Trade Modification T+0 1:45 PM

^ - Random stoppage of order entry session in last 1 minute for Pre-Open & Periodic Call Auction

^ - Random stoppage of order entry session in last 10 minute for Special Pre-Open for IPO & Re-listed scrips

Mock trading schedule: Equity derivatives segment

The mock trading in the equity derivatives segment on BSE will be held as follows:

SessionFromTo
Log-in10:15 AM11:15 AM
Continuous Trading11:15 AM3:30 PM

Mock trading schedule: Currency derivatives segment

The mock trading in the currency derivatives will take place on BSE as follows:

SessionFromTo
Log-in10:15 AM11:00 AM
Continuous Trading for Currency Derivatives11:00 AM3:30 PM
Continuous Trading for Cross Currency Derivatives11:00 AM3:30 PM
Trade Modification (Currency) 3:40 PM
Trade Modification (Cross Currency) 3:40 PM

BSE clarified that this mock trading is merely for the purpose of testing and familiarisation, and that the trades resulting from such mock trading will not attract any margin obligation or pay-in and pay-out obligation and will not create any rights and liabilities. Participants are requested to participate actively in the mock trading sessions, BSE added.

Mock trading schedule: Commodity derivatives segment

In the commodity derivatives segment, too, the new BOLT Pro TWS version 12.03 shall be released. The schedule is as follows:

SessionsFromTo
Log-in10:15 AM11:00 AM
Continuous Trading11:00 AM3:30 PM

Similar to commodity derivatives trading, the mock session is merely for testing and familiarisation.

Mock trading schedule: Electronics gold receipts segment

The schedule for the same is as follows:

SessionsFromTo
Log-in10:15 AM11:00 AM
Pre-Open
Order Entry period11:00 AM11:08 am^
Matching period11:08 AM11:15 AM
Continuous Trading11:15 AM15:30 pm
Block Deal Window12:00 PM12:15 PM
Closing15:30 pm15:40 pm
Post- closing15:40 pm15:50 pm

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Stock market news: BSE, NSE to conduct mock trading session on Saturday. Time, other details
