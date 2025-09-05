Stock market news: BSE, NSE to conduct mock trading session on Saturday. Time, other details

Mock trading session: Stock exchanges BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will hold mock trading sessions on Saturday, September 6. The mock trading will be held across segments - equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives and commodity derivatives.

While NSE, via its mock drill schedule, had indicated a session on September 6, BSE shared a release on Thursday evening.

Mock trading sessions help test trading systems and infrastructure, practice emergency procedures, and allow brokers and users to familiarise themselves with new systems without financial risk.

"Trading members using third-party trading platforms can also use this opportunity to test their respective trading application during mock trading sessions for various functionalities (including exceptional market conditions), viz,. various types of call auction sessions, risk-reduction mode, trading halt, block deals, etc," BSE said in a release.

Meanwhile, BSE added that the new BOLT Pro TWS version 12.03 shall be released. Details for that will be updated via a separate circular, the exchange said.

Mock trading schedule: Equity markets The mock trading in equity markets on BSE will follow this schedule:

Session From To Log-in 10:15 AM 10:45 AM Morning Block Deal Window 10:45 AM 11:00 AM Pre-Open – Order Entry period 11:00 AM 11:08 am ^ – Matching period 11:08 AM 11:15 AM Continuous Trading T+1*# 11:15 AM 3:30 PM Continuous Trading T+0 11:15 AM 1:30 PM Special Pre-Open for IPO & Re-listed scrips# – Order Entry period 11:00 AM 11:45 am ^ – Matching period 11:45 AM 12:00 PM Continuous Trading *# for SPOS Scrips 12:00 PM 3:30 PM Periodic Call Auction (4 sessions of 1 hour) 11:30 AM 3:30 PM Auction for Settlement Details – Offer Entry and Matching period 12:00 PM 12:45 PM Afternoon Block Deal Window 1:30 PM 1:45 PM Closing 3:30 PM 3:40 PM Post-closing 3:40 PM 3:50 PM Trade Modification T+1 – 4:00 PM Trade Modification T+0 1:45 PM

^ - Random stoppage of order entry session in last 1 minute for Pre-Open & Periodic Call Auction

^ - Random stoppage of order entry session in last 10 minute for Special Pre-Open for IPO & Re-listed scrips

Mock trading schedule: Equity derivatives segment The mock trading in the equity derivatives segment on BSE will be held as follows:

Session From To Log-in 10:15 AM 11:15 AM Continuous Trading 11:15 AM 3:30 PM

Mock trading schedule: Currency derivatives segment The mock trading in the currency derivatives will take place on BSE as follows:

Session From To Log-in 10:15 AM 11:00 AM Continuous Trading for Currency Derivatives 11:00 AM 3:30 PM Continuous Trading for Cross Currency Derivatives 11:00 AM 3:30 PM Trade Modification (Currency) 3:40 PM Trade Modification (Cross Currency) 3:40 PM

BSE clarified that this mock trading is merely for the purpose of testing and familiarisation, and that the trades resulting from such mock trading will not attract any margin obligation or pay-in and pay-out obligation and will not create any rights and liabilities. Participants are requested to participate actively in the mock trading sessions, BSE added.

Mock trading schedule: Commodity derivatives segment In the commodity derivatives segment, too, the new BOLT Pro TWS version 12.03 shall be released. The schedule is as follows:

Sessions From To Log-in 10:15 AM 11:00 AM Continuous Trading 11:00 AM 3:30 PM

Similar to commodity derivatives trading, the mock session is merely for testing and familiarisation.

Mock trading schedule: Electronics gold receipts segment The schedule for the same is as follows:

Sessions From To Log-in 10:15 AM 11:00 AM Pre-Open Order Entry period 11:00 AM 11:08 am^ Matching period 11:08 AM 11:15 AM Continuous Trading 11:15 AM 15:30 pm Block Deal Window 12:00 PM 12:15 PM Closing 15:30 pm 15:40 pm Post- closing 15:40 pm 15:50 pm