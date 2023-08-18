Stock market news: Coal India down 2%; stock trades ex-dividend today1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Coal India shares fall 2% as stock trades ex-dividend; Q1 net profit declines 10% to ₹7,941 crore
Shares of Coal India fell 2% on Friday as the stock traded ex-dividend today. Coal India shares fell as much as 2.17 per cent at 227.25 on the NSE at 1.28 pm. The central public sector undertaking (CPSU) announced a final dividend of ₹4 per equity share during the Q4 and annual earnings announcement in May 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started