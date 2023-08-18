Dragged by IT stocks, and amid concerns in the United States, and deflation and demand worries in China. Indian shares fell on Friday. The Nifty 50 index was down 0.52% at 19,265.50 while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.49% to 64,839.50 at 10:04 a.m. IST. Both benchmarks have lost over 0.5% so far in the week.