Does rising India VIX mean a rising tide against BJP's win in Lok Sabha Election 2024?
Lok Sabha election 2024: Rising India VIX today is a signal that BJP may not win the number of seats it is claiming to win in the Indian general elections, say experts
Lok Sabha election 2024: India VIX, also known as the Indian Volatility Index, is a measure of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term. Today, it continued its uptrend and touched a new 52-week high of 21.88. While climbing to this new 52-week peak, the volatility index of the Indian stock market logged a nearly 67 percent rally in one month. This continuous rally of the India VIX Index from the 10.20 mark (23rd April 2024) to 21.88 today, the volatility index has put doubts into the minds of stock market observers whether the India VIX Index rally is a signal of a rising tide against the BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Some of the market also believes that rising India VIX Index doesn't mean dent to BJP's victory but a lower than the claimed number of seats by the BJP and its allies.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started