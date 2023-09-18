Is stock market closed tomorrow for Ganesh Chaturthi? Here's how to check1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 12:16 PM IST
Stock market holiday: People may try to find out whether stock market is closed tomorrow or not as whole nation will be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi on 19th September 2023
On account of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 falling on 19th September 2023, some stock market investors are busy finding out whether Indian stock market is closed tomorrow or it will remain open for trade. For those who don't know whether trading on BSE and NSE will be available on Tuesday or not, there is a piece of stock market news for such investors. As per the list of stock market holidays 2023 available on the BSE website — bseindia.com, trading on NSE and BSE will remain closed on Tuesday for celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started