On account of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 falling on 19th September 2023, some stock market investors are busy finding out whether Indian stock market is closed tomorrow or it will remain open for trade. For those who don't know whether trading on BSE and NSE will be available on Tuesday or not, there is a piece of stock market news for such investors. As per the list of stock market holidays 2023 available on the BSE website — bseindia.com, trading on NSE and BSE will remain closed on Tuesday for celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 is the only stock market holiday falling in September 2023. Next stock market holiday falls on 2nd October 2023 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Last stock market holiday was on 15th August 2023 for Independence Day celebration across nation. So, trading in equity Segment, equity derivative segment and SLB segment will remain closed on Tuesday.

In fact, as per the full list of stock market holidays for 2023, there will be no action in currency derivating segment as well. Trading in commodity derivatives segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) will also get affected due to Ganesh Chaturthi festival falling on Tuesday. Trading in commodity derivative segment during morning shift from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM will remain closed but it will resume at 5:00 PM for evening session. So, trading in commodity segment will remain suspended from morning 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM but it will remain open from 5:00 PM to 11:30 PM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2023, a total of 15 stock market holidays have been declared out of which six area still left (incli\uding Ganesh Chaturthi). So, after Ganesh Chaturthi, five more stock market holidays will remain left — Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (2nd October 2023), Dussehra (24th October 2023), Diwali Balipratipada (14th November 2023), Gurunanak Jayanti (27th November 2023) and Christmas (25th December 2023).

Hence, there will be two stock market holidays falling in the month of October 2023 whereas two holidays will fall in November 2023.

How to check list of stock market holidays Login at BSE website — bseindia.com, look at the top of the home page and click at trading holidays in dark blue strip (second from the top). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}