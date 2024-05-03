Stock market news: Sensex crashes 1%; India VIX jumps 9%; why did Indian stock market fall today?- explained
Stock market news: The Nifty 50 closed 172 points, or 0.76 per cent, lower at 22,475.85. The 30-share pack Sensex settled with a loss of 733 points, or 0.98 per cent, at 73,878.15.
Stock market news: The Indian stock market benchmarks, Nifty 50 and Sensex, failed to hold the gains observed in early trade on Friday, May 3, as they lurched sharply lower due to profit booking across sectors.
