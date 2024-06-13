Stock market news: Paytm share price jumps 30% in one week. More steam left?
Stock market news: Paytm share price has risen from around ₹340 to ₹439 apiece level in one week
Stock market news: Paytm share price has been on an uptrend for the last week. In this period, Paytm share price has skyrocketed from around ₹340 to ₹439 per share mark, recording around a 30 per cent rise in this time horizon. Paytm share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹407 apiece on NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹739 per share, logging an intraday rise of nearly 9 percent. The recent surge in Paytm's share price can be attributed to the IRDAI's decision to accept the company's application to withdraw its associate company for general insurance. This move allows Paytm to operate as an insurance agent, a shift from its previous strategy of selling its own insurance policies, which was a loss-making venture. Stock market experts predict that Paytm share price may touch ₹550 and ₹610 targets once it breaches the ₹450 hurdle on a closing basis.
