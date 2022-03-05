Stock market next week: These 4 stocks' split date falls next week. Details here

BCL Enterprises informed Indian exchanges in this regard citing, "We would like to inform you that the Company has fixed Friday, 11th March, 2022 as the "Record Date", for the purpose of Sub-division of Equity Shares (all the Authorized, Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Equity Shares of nominal value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each shall stand sub-divided into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of nominal value of Re. 1/-(One Rupee) each fully paid-up) and ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Re. 1/- each, in accordance with the approval of shareholders in Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 25th day of February, 2022."

