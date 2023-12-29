Stock market news: In a bid to switch over to DR site, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of the Indian stock maket is going to conduct two special live sessions on 20th January 2024. First session will begin at 9:15 AM and it will end at 10:00 AM whereas second session will begin at 11:30 AM and it will close at 12:30 PM.

Special live trading session date, time, other details

The NSE has issued circular in this regard on Thursday citing, "This is in reference to SEBI circular SEBI/HO/MRD/DMS1/CIR/P/2019/43 dated March 26,2019 regarding framework for Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and Disaster Recovery Site (DRS) for stock Exchanges and depositories and Exchange Circular no. NSE/MSD/44692 dated June 18, 2020 regarding unannounced live trading sessions from Disaster Recovery (DR) Site and circular no. NSE/MSD/48662 dated June 18, 2021 regarding important guidelines in case of switchover of trading system to Disaster Recovery (DR) Site."

"Members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting special live trading session with intra-day switch over from Primary site to Disaster Recovery site on Saturday, January 20, 2024 in Equity and Equity Derivatives segments," NSE circular added.

First special live session will take place on the primary site. In this session, morning block deal window session will open at 8:45 AM and it will close at 9:00 AM. Morning block deal window session will be followed by pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:08 AM. Normal market will open at 9:15 AM and it will close at 10:00 AM. Call Auction Illiquid session will open at 9:30 AM and it will close at 9:45 AM.

Second special live trading session will take place on the DR site. In this second special live session, pre-open session will begin at 11:15 AM and it will end at 11:30 AM. Normal market will open at 11:30 AM and it will end at 12:30 PM. Call Auction Illiquid session will beging at 11:45 AM and it will end at 12:00 noon. Closing Session will open at 12:40 PM and it will end at 12:50 PM. trading modification time will end at 1:00 PM.

