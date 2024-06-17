Stock market news: When will Nifty 50 index climb to 30K peak?
Stock market news: The first budget of the Modi 3.0 government is an immediate trigger for the Indian stock market, say experts
Stock market news: The Indian stock market has been on an uptrend after the 'sell-off trigger ', a sudden and significant decrease in the value of stocks, post-Lok Sabha Election results. The Nifty 50 index breached the resistance, which was placed at 23,300, and the 50-stock index is now facing a new hurdle at 23,500. According to experts, the Indian stock market expects a growth-oriented Union Budget in 2024. One can expect a pre-budget rally in which Nifty may touch the 24,200 mark ahead of the interim budget 2024. They added that Nifty may touch the 25,000 mark by Diwali 2024. They also said that the Nifty 50 index may reach 30,000 by the end of 2025.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started