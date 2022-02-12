1] LIC IPO DRHP: Advising stock market investors to keep an eye on developments related to LIC IPO as the Life Insurance Corporation of India is expected to file its Draft Red herring Prospectus (DRHP); Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said that filing of DRHP will make it clear about the LIC IPO size and other details. In that case, FIIs and DIIs are expected to fish out their money from the secondary markets in a calibrated manner and keep it safe for the LIC IPO. In that case, liquidity in Indian stock market may get squeezed for some time and secondary market may trade sideways for some time. He said that anchor investors money will have a lock-in period of one month post-LIC IPO listing date, so, the liquidity may remain squeezed till this period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}