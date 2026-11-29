Stock market outlook: The Indian stock market witnessed a bout of consolidation during the week, ending marginally lower and snapping their four-week winning streak.

The benchmark indices started the week on a weak footing, falling nearly 1.8% on Monday, before staging a strong recovery of around 1.8% on Wednesday.

Advertisement

However, the rebound failed to sustain as selling pressure returned on Thursday and Friday, wiping out a significant portion of the midweek gains. Consequently, the Sensex declined 0.69% to close at 83,339.26, while the Nifty 50 dropped 0.75% to settle at 25,607.20.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex shed 580.45 points, or 0.69%, to settle at 83,339.26, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 193.40 points, or 0.75%, to close at 25,607.20.

“Indian equities snapped their four-week winning streak as weakness in banking stocks, rising crude prices and caution ahead of the RBI's monetary policy decision prompted investors to book profits. The Nifty declined 0.75% to close at 25,607.20, while the Sensex fell 0.69% to 83,339.26. Bank Nifty underperformed, shedding 2.47% to settle at 63,040.90. The pullback followed a nearly 15% rally in benchmark indices over the preceding four weeks. Although foreign buying remained positive, its slower pace, coupled with weakness in heavyweight financial stocks, prevented the Nifty from sustaining its advance towards the 26,000 mark,” said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.

Advertisement

Stock market outlook for next week According to Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, Indian equities enter the coming week following a pause in the recent rally, with the market's ability to hold key support levels likely to determine the next directional move.

He further said that the Nifty's rejection near the 26,000 mark and the sharp reversal in Bank Nifty from record highs indicate that profit-booking has emerged at elevated levels. While the broader technical structure remains positive, the recent correction suggests that the market may undergo further consolidation before establishing a fresh directional trend.

“The near-term market outlook has turned more cautious following the end of the four-week winning streak. Strong foreign inflows and the broader technical recovery continue to provide support, but rising crude prices, currency weakness, global technology-related volatility and profit-booking at higher levels could keep markets volatile. Investors may prefer a selective buy-on-dips approach, focusing on fundamentally strong companies and sectors showing relative resilience rather than chasing sharp rebounds,” he added.

Advertisement

Top 5 triggers that are likely to dictate the Indian stock market next week 1] RBI MPC Meeting December 2026 The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, scheduled from December 2 to 4, will be the key domestic event for financial markets in the first week of December. The policy decision is due on December 4, with the repo rate currently standing at 5.50%.

Investors will closely monitor the RBI's assessment of inflation, economic growth, liquidity conditions and its outlook on interest rates. Any unexpected change in the central bank's policy stance could trigger movements in banking, financial and other interest-rate-sensitive stocks.

“Attention is now shifting to the RBI’s December 4 monetary policy decision, with expectations of a possible rate hike adding to macroeconomic uncertainty and keeping investors focused on the domestic policy outlook,” Ponmudi said.

Advertisement

2] India's Q2 GDP growth data India is set to announce its official GDP growth figures for the second quarter of FY27 (July–September 2026) on Monday, November 30, 2026. Economists expect the country's real GDP to expand by 7.4%–7.8% year-on-year during the quarter, compared with 7.8% growth in Q1 FY27 and 8.1% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

“Domestic economic releases will also remain in focus, particularly Q2 GDP growth, October industrial production, government fiscal figures and the current account balance. November's manufacturing, services and composite PMI readings will provide further insight into the momentum of economic activity,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking.

3] US jobs data The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to release the November 2026 Employment Situation report on Friday, December 4, at 8:30 AM ET (7:00 PM IST). The report will provide the latest updates on the country's labour market and employment trends.

Advertisement

4] Rupee vs US dollar The Indian rupee weakened by 60 paise to close at 93 against the US dollar on Friday, pressured by a sharp rise in crude oil prices and a steep sell-off in domestic equities.

On Thursday, the domestic currency had settled 18 paise lower at 92.38 against the dollar, following a 65-paise rally a day earlier that had taken it to its highest level so far in the current financial year.

Despite Friday's decline, the rupee has emerged as Asia's best-performing currency over the past seven months, recovering nearly 5% from its record low closing level of 96.88 against the US dollar on October 8.

5] FII inflows On the institutional flows front, FIIs remained net buyers throughout all four trading sessions, extending their buying streak to five consecutive weeks. However, their net purchases nearly halved to around ₹17,600 crore from approximately ₹32,600 crore in the previous week. With this, FII net buying in November so far has reached nearly ₹1.29 lakh crore, almost three times the ₹45,162 crore worth of equities they sold during the entire month of October.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, DIIs turned net buyers of around ₹6,300 crore, ending their three-week selling streak. Their purchases were largely concentrated on Wednesday and Thursday, when markets advanced, while they recorded modest selling on the two declining sessions. Notably, combined net institutional buying stood at around ₹24,000 crore, higher than the previous week's ₹19,900 crore. This suggests that the recent market decline was largely driven by profit booking by other market participants rather than institutional investors pulling out of equities.

“The FII buying which picked up early this month has been continuing relentlessly. FPIs have been buyers on every day (except in the Murat trading day) this month and the cumulative buying through 26th November stood at ₹143284 crores. ( NSDL) This is an all-time record. Almost 50% of the FII money which left India in the previous ten months has come back just this month, so far. The weakening of the AI trade and the impressive growth in India’s corporate earnings are the principal factors which have brought the FIIs back to India.

Advertisement

This aggressive buying by the FIIs has made India the best performing market in the world in November. The massive capital inflows helped rupee appreciate to 92.99 to the dollar making the INR the best performing currency in Asia in November," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.