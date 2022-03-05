1] UP election result: Speaking on the importance of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 results; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "UP elections result will be announced on 10th March, which can work as major short-term sentiment for the market investors as it would indicate about the public sentiment of the largest political state towards the ruling party at both center and state. In fact, much would get indicated by exit polls which will come after the last phase elections on 7th March 2022." Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities advised market investors to keep an eye on the UP elections as they are getting lesser importance in media these days after Russia invaded Ukraine.

