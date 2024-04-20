Stock market next week: Why EaseMyTrip shares will be in focus on Monday?
EaseMyTrip has invested ₹33 crore in Mumbai-based B2B trave agent company Etrav Tech
Stock market next week: When the Indian stock market opens on Monday, EaseMyTrip shares will be in focus as the tour and travel company has infused capital in the Mumbai-based company Etrav Tech Ltd. In a press statement issued by Etrav Tech Ltd, it has been declared that the tour and travel company has infused $3.9 million capital or ₹33 crore in the Mumbai-based company. The capital infusion will enable EaseMyTrip to benefit from the B2B travel agent company's network across the nation.
