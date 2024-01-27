 Weekend Wrap: From NHPC to IDBI Bank, top market movers this week | Mint
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From NHPC to IDBI Bank, top market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended January 26, 2023.

In FY 23, India's direct tax-to-GDP ratio reached a record high while the number of income tax returns filed doubled, and India surpassed Hong Kong as the world's fourth-largest stock market.
In FY 23, India's direct tax-to-GDP ratio reached a record high while the number of income tax returns filed doubled, and India surpassed Hong Kong as the world's fourth-largest stock market.

Top News

  • In FY 23, the direct tax-to-GDP ratio reached a record high of 6.1%, up from 5.62% in FY 14. The number of income tax returns filed in FY 23 doubled to 77.8 million, compared to 38 million filed in FY 14.
  • India overtakes Hong Kong as the world's fourth largest stock market. The combined value of shares listed on Indian exchanges reached $4.33 trillion versus $4.29 trillion for Hong Kong as of closing on 22 Jan’24.
  • Shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Ltd got listed at a premium of 11% over issue price of 418 while IPO of EPACK Durable got oversubscribed by 16.79 times.
  • PGIM AMC launched the NFO for PGIM India Large & Mid Cap Growth Fund. The NFO closes on 7th February 2024.

Index Returns
View Full Image
Index Returns
Best Performers
View Full Image
Best Performers
Worst Performers
View Full Image
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
View Full Image
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted
View Full Image
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

Published: 27 Jan 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Published: 27 Jan 2024, 11:14 AM IST
