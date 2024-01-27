Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Weekend Wrap: From NHPC to IDBI Bank, top market movers this week
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From NHPC to IDBI Bank, top market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended January 26, 2023.

In FY 23, India's direct tax-to-GDP ratio reached a record high while the number of income tax returns filed doubled, and India surpassed Hong Kong as the world's fourth-largest stock market.

Top News

  • In FY 23, the direct tax-to-GDP ratio reached a record high of 6.1%, up from 5.62% in FY 14. The number of income tax returns filed in FY 23 doubled to 77.8 million, compared to 38 million filed in FY 14.
  • India overtakes Hong Kong as the world's fourth largest stock market. The combined value of shares listed on Indian exchanges reached $4.33 trillion versus $4.29 trillion for Hong Kong as of closing on 22 Jan’24.
  • Shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Ltd got listed at a premium of 11% over issue price of 418 while IPO of EPACK Durable got oversubscribed by 16.79 times.
  • PGIM AMC launched the NFO for PGIM India Large & Mid Cap Growth Fund. The NFO closes on 7th February 2024.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.