Weekend Wrap: From NHPC to IDBI Bank, top market movers this week

Top News In FY 23, the direct tax-to-GDP ratio reached a record high of 6.1%, up from 5.62% in FY 14. The number of income tax returns filed in FY 23 doubled to 77.8 million, compared to 38 million filed in FY 14.

India overtakes Hong Kong as the world's fourth largest stock market. The combined value of shares listed on Indian exchanges reached $4.33 trillion versus $4.29 trillion for Hong Kong as of closing on 22 Jan’24.

Shares of Medi Assist Healthcare Ltd got listed at a premium of 11% over issue price of ₹ 418 while IPO of EPACK Durable got oversubscribed by 16.79 times.

418 while IPO of EPACK Durable got oversubscribed by 16.79 times. PGIM AMC launched the NFO for PGIM India Large & Mid Cap Growth Fund. The NFO closes on 7th February 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Index Returns

Best Performers

Worst Performers

Bought and Sold

Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!