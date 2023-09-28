NSE, BSE settlement holiday: Following shifting of holiday by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the Maharashtra State Government, NSE and BSE has shifted settlement holidays to 29th September 2023. Earlier, settlement holidays on NSE and BSE were declared on 28th September 2023. Both NSE and BSE had scheduled settlement holiday on 28th September 2023 for Eid-e-Milad. “Change in Public Holiday under Negotiable Instrument Act – Settlement of financial market transactions on September 29, 2023," RBI informed from its social media account ‘X.’ See RBI post below: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday declared a public holiday on Friday (September 29, 2023) on occasion of Eid-e-Milad. The decision was taken in the wake of Anant Chaturdashi and Eid e Milad —the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad—falling on the same day i.e. on September 28, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement. Eid-e-Milad: Maharashtra declares public holiday on Friday “The State Govt has declared public holiday on Friday 29th Sept on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad," the chief minister's office said in a social media post on X. (formerly known as Twitter). See Maharashtra CMO post below:

The respective announcement by the State Government of Maharashtra means two consecutive state holidays on Thursday and Friday followed by the weekend and the national holiday on October 2, marking Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

The Maharashtra CMO went on to add that Eid-e-Milad holiday was shifted to 29th after the All India Khilafat Committee, a prominent religious and social organization, reached out to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, urging him to consider a public holiday on Friday to manage the coinciding religious events effectively.

"The delegation has requested that a holiday be declared on Friday, September 29, so that the police can make arrangements for the processions on both days (September 28 and 29). The state government has decided to announce a government holiday on Friday as well," PTI quoted chief minister Shinde statement.

