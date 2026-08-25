Stock market open or closed tomorrow on Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026? Check NSE, BSE trading offs calendar

Indian stock market investors will be back in action on Wednesday, August 26, as the BSE and NSE will remain open for regular trading despite the observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is recognised as a public holiday in several parts of the country. However, the festival is not included in the 2026 trading holiday calendar for the equity and derivatives segments on BSE and NSE.

As a result, trading in equities and equity derivatives on both the NSE and BSE is expected to continue as per normal market timings on Wednesday. However, August 26 will be a settlement holiday. A settlement holiday does not mean that the stock exchanges' equity trading segments will remain closed.

This means that the regular trading session will continue as usual, but the settlement of trades will be deferred to Thursday, August 27. In addition, trading will continue as normal on August 28, 2026, on account of Raksha Bandhan.

Stock market holidays 2026 As per the 2026 stock market holiday calendar, there are no scheduled trading holidays in September. This means there will be no shortened trading week, and trading on both the NSE and BSE will continue as usual, except for the regular weekend breaks.

The next scheduled trading holiday for the Indian stock market will be Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, 2026, according to the NSE's 2026 holiday calendar. Other trading holidays later in the year include Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Dussehra on October 20, Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, Prakash Gurpurb on November 24 and Christmas on December 25.

September 14 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 (Tuesday): Dussehra

November 10 (Tuesday): Diwali-Balipratipada

November 24 (Tuesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 (Friday): Christmas

Will MCX be open on August 26? Similar to equity trading, trading in both agricultural and non-agricultural commodities on the MCX will continue as normal on August 26. Both the morning and evening trading sessions will remain open for investors.

According to the MCX holiday calendar, trading will remain closed for Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, 2026. On Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, MCX will remain closed for both sessions.

For Dussehra on October 20, Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, and Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24, the commodity market will remain closed for the first session but will open for the evening session. Meanwhile, MCX will remain closed for both sessions on Christmas, December 25, 2026.