The Indian stock market will remain closed on Tuesday, 24 November, on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will suspend equity trading for the day. The holiday marks the second-last scheduled stock market closure of 2026, with the final one falling on 25 December for Christmas.

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While equity markets will remain shut, trading arrangements across commodity exchanges will differ. The Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will observe a split trading schedule, while the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain closed for the entire day.

MCX trading hours today: Will commodity markets be open? MCX will suspend trading during its morning session, from 9 am to 5 pm, on Tuesday, 24 November. However, the exchange will reopen for the evening session, with trading scheduled from 5 pm to 11:30 pm, according to its website.

NCDEX, on the other hand, will remain closed throughout the day.

This means traders in commodity markets should check the exchange-wise schedule before placing orders, as the holiday will not affect all segments in the same way.

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Stock market holidays 2026: When is the next BSE, NSE holiday? Following the 24 November closure for Guru Nanak Jayanti, the next scheduled trading holiday for the BSE and NSE will be on 25 December, on account of Christmas.

Of the 16 stock market holidays scheduled for 2026, 14 have already been observed. The exchanges were closed twice in April — on 3 April for Good Friday and 14 April for Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti.

Other holidays during the year included Maharashtra Day on 1 May, Bakri Id on 28 May, Muharram on 26 June and Ganesh Chaturthi on 14 September. Markets also remained shut on 2 October for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and 20 October for Dussehra. The most recent holiday before Tuesday was 10 November, for Diwali.

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With the 24 November holiday, only the Christmas closure remains on the 2026 trading calendar.

Indian stock market outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex approach record highs The market holiday comes at a time when Indian equities are drawing renewed interest from foreign investors and moving closer to their previous record highs.

The Nifty 50 is now around 2% below its all-time high of 26,373.20, while the Sensex is less than 3% away from its record peak of 86,159.

A sharp turnaround in foreign institutional investor (FII) flows has been a major driver of the recent rally. Foreign investors, who had been among the biggest sellers in Indian equities, have extended their buying streak to 15 consecutive sessions. Their net purchases in domestic equities have crossed ₹1.3 lakh crore so far in November.

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Foreign investors have been reallocating funds away from global artificial intelligence-linked trades towards India's liquid and relatively reasonably valued large-cap stocks, particularly banking shares. Private lenders have helped push the banking index to successive record highs.

A stronger rupee, softer crude oil prices and resilient second-quarter earnings have further supported the positive sentiment towards Indian equities.

With the benchmark indices nearing record levels and foreign inflows gathering pace, investors will be watching whether the rally can regain momentum when trading resumes after the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday.

Nifty 50 Outlook Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said the market witnessed sharp profit-booking on Monday after a strong rally over the past few weeks. The Nifty 50 slipped from highs near the 26,000 mark and ended the session nearly 450 points lower.

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He noted that the daily chart formed a long bearish candle after the index opened higher. The candle engulfed the previous session's long bullish candle, indicating a potential shift in market sentiment.

According to Shetti, the pattern resembles a Bearish Dark Cloud Cover, which signals a possible short-term downside reversal. However, the pattern will be confirmed only if the market sees further weakness in the subsequent session. Monday's trading range stood at around 648 points.

Shetti said the Nifty 50's short-term trend has turned bearish following its sharp upward move. However, he believes the ongoing correction could be short-lived, with the market likely to attempt a recovery from lower levels. He identified 25,000 as an immediate support level, while a decisive rebound could face strong resistance around 26,000.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.