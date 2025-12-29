Even in a tough year, the Nifty has delivered 7–8% returns, Systematic Investment Plan flows remain strong, and this phase has been more of a time correction than a price correction, said Sunil Singhania, founder of Abakkus Asset Manager. As economic recovery gains pace, he is more optimistic about 2026 and 2027.
Foreign money could turn to India if AI trade stalls, says Sunil Singhania
SummarySunil Singhania, founder of Abakkus Asset Manager, views the current stagnation in Indian equities as a necessary ‘time correction’ rather than a price collapse.
