Foreign money could turn to India if AI trade stalls, says Sunil Singhania

Corporate profit growth, which was just 3% in September 2024, rose to 5% by December 2024 and only reached 10% by December 2025. For a growing economy like India, profit growth needs to be at least 14-15% to make valuations look comfortable one year forward. Valuations also need to be seen in the context of interest rates: earlier, a PE of 13-14 prevailed when rates were 8-9%, while today rates are around 6.5%, justifying a normalized PE of 16-17. So at 18 times, valuations are slightly expensive but not exorbitant, well below past peaks of 30-35 times and only modestly above the 10-year average.