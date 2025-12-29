Foreign money could turn to India if AI trade stalls, says Sunil Singhania

Even in a tough year, the Nifty has delivered 7–8% returns, Systematic Investment Plan flows remain strong, and this phase has been more of a time correction than a price correction, said Sunil Singhania, founder of Abakkus Asset Manager. As economic recovery gains pace, he is more optimistic about 2026 and 2027.
While some markets, such as South Korea, have posted 60–70% gains in 2025, these gains reflect a catch-up after years of flat returns and are driven by just a handful of tech and AI stocks, making them vulnerable if the AI trade cools. India, after a strong run between 2020 and 2024, is consolidating, with five-year returns still healthy, he said.
Edited excerpts:
Q 1) From starting Abakkus Asset Manager and building it into a respected alpha-focused firm with over ₹40,000 crore in assets under management (AUM), you’ve now entered the mutual fund space. Why now, and why open the door to retail investors through a FlexiCap fund?
Abakkus was founded in 2018 as my first entrepreneurial venture, at a time when alternates were just gaining traction. We believed India’s economic growth would translate into wealth creation, alongside rising awareness of professional wealth management. Starting with an AIF (Alternative Investment Fund), we expanded into PMS (Portfolio Management Services) and offshore mandates, including the Ireland-domiciled Aryabhat India Fund, and last year launched a late-stage private equity (PE) fund.
The idea has always been to offer products that suit investors and add value. A mutual fund was possible only after completing five years, which was one reason. Another is the regulator opening up space for slightly more non-plain-vanilla products, while from our perspective, the investor base is set to expand from 6 crore to 15-20 crore and MF AUM from under $1 trillion to $3-4 trillion.
Many say the space is crowded, but in 2003, there were about 35 asset management companies; today, there are 50, which means only 15 have been added in 22 years. That is when the number of investors and AUM have grown 20-30 times. Of these 50 AMCs, nearly 90% of assets sit with the top 25, pointing to a large opportunity. With that in mind, we launched our mutual fund.
As for FlexiCap, it is the largest category and suits the current environment where valuations across market caps have converged, and volatility is high. The flexibility to move across market caps, sectors and themes is key, which is why we launched the Abakkus FlexiCap Fund as our first offering.
Q 2) We’ve seen domestic inflows mushrooming. Do you see any underlying risks in these flows, specifically, could they point to a possible correction ahead?
Equity markets are like a cardiogram, always moving up and down, but in a growing economy like India, the long-term return slope trends upward. Retail investors understand this well. After four strong years from 2020 to 2024, this has been the first year of modest returns, with small-caps even slightly negative for fully invested portfolios.
Despite challenges such as stalled trade deals, tariffs, multiple geopolitical conflicts, including India-Pakistan tensions, and an economic slowdown, conditions are improving. The RBI (Reserve Bank of India) is promoting growth through rate cuts, while the government is stimulating growth through income-tax and GST measures. Global conditions are becoming more stable, with hopes of easing tariff issues.
Even in such a tough year, the Nifty has delivered returns of 7-8%. SIP flows remain strong and are expected to strengthen further, with no major concerns on inflows. This phase has been more of a time correction than a price correction, and as the economic recovery gathers pace, the outlook for 2026 and 2027 appears far more optimistic.
Q 3) That’s an important point you raised—despite it being a challenging year and India underperforming relative to other markets, returns have still been fairly decent. Given this, how do you assess current valuations? Do you consider the market to be fairly priced or expensive?
In 2024, Indian equities were trading at a 45% premium to emerging market (EM) valuations, but that has now narrowed to about 15% after India’s sharp underperformance versus other EMs, a level that is also the 10-year average. At around 18 times earnings, valuations are neither cheap nor expensive. If growth picks up, PE multiples can correct quickly.
Corporate profit growth, which was just 3% in September 2024, rose to 5% by December 2024 and only reached 10% by December 2025. For a growing economy like India, profit growth needs to be at least 14-15% to make valuations look comfortable one year forward. Valuations also need to be seen in the context of interest rates: earlier, a PE of 13-14 prevailed when rates were 8-9%, while today rates are around 6.5%, justifying a normalized PE of 16-17. So at 18 times, valuations are slightly expensive but not exorbitant, well below past peaks of 30-35 times and only modestly above the 10-year average.
Q 4) Also, when you look at performance from a global lens, some markets have delivered 60% returns in 2025. Does that raise concerns about a potential correction ahead? From an Indian market perspective, what kind of returns should investors realistically expect?
Some countries have delivered spectacular returns in 2025—South Korea, for instance, has seen gains of 60-70%—but this largely reflects a catch-up after 5-10 years of flat performance. These returns have also been heavily concentrated, driven by just two or three companies as global investors crowded into technology and AI themes. In Korea, stocks like SK, Samsung and LG attracted most of the flows, while in Taiwan, a single company accounted for nearly 70% of returns.
Such markets are vulnerable if the AI trade loses steam or a correction sets in, as performance is narrowly based. India, on the other hand, did exceptionally well between 2020 and 2024, making the recent year of consolidation more understandable, with five-year returns still looking healthy.
For India going forward, corporate profit growth is key. With GDP (gross domestic product) growth of 6.5-7% and nominal growth near 10%, it is reasonable to expect large-caps to grow earnings by 12–13% and mid-caps by around 14–16%. From a three-to-four-year perspective, these are the kinds of returns investors should realistically expect on a compounded annual basis.
Q 5) So essentially, you believe India can catch up once corporate profits, that is India Inc’s earnings, start coming through?
That would be one factor, along with the possibility that the one-sided AI trade may reverse or stagnate.
Q 6) So in that case, India could see some inflows?
Yes.
Q 7) Are there specific sectors where you see higher risks at this stage, and others where you continue to find relative comfort?
Comfort and risk always coexist, but we remain very optimistic on financials, both fund-based and non-fund-based. Banks and NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies) are performing well, supported by RBI liquidity measures, rate cuts, and healthy asset quality. Non-fund financials like asset management, wealth management, life insurance, and capital markets also offer strong opportunities.
We like pharma, despite tariff overhangs; resolution of tariffs and rupee depreciation should help, alongside steady domestic growth. Nonferrous metals and select engineering companies are exciting, though near-term headwinds exist due to tariffs. Some renewable companies, which are currently out of favour, are increasingly becoming attractive.
We avoid sectors or companies with no profit, constant cash burn, or extremely high valuations versus growth, like certain new-age platforms or consumer staples with 1-2% growth but 50-60x valuations.
Q 8) If an investor were resetting their portfolio from January, what would you advise them to do differently this year?
Investors should be clear that they are here to generate wealth over time—don’t get carried away or hassled by near-term news. Many concerns, like interest rate hikes, are often already priced in. Heading into the new year, tariffs are expected to see a solution. The upcoming budget appears growth-oriented, and the GST cut’s positive impact from October-November may be reflected in December corporate results, providing a tailwind. There’s a lot of optimism, and India has the potential to deliver low-to-mid teen returns.
Q 9) Also, is there a risk in investing in export-oriented companies, given the volatility around the trade deal? It was expected in November, but we’re still waiting for it to materialize.
The trade deal was expected in July, then August, November, and December—almost 11 months of delay, which is frustrating, especially for export-oriented companies facing near-term hurdles. However, entrepreneurs and the government have been proactive, diversifying into alternative markets and managing exports to the US, where around 50% don’t fall under tariffs, with costs shared between buyer and seller. Our view is this tariff isn’t permanent; it’s hard to believe India, with relatively normal US relations, would face 50% tariffs indefinitely. So, we remain optimistic.
Q 10) So after decades in markets, what worries you most—valuation or behavioural risk?
To be an equity investor, you need to stay optimistic and positive. Challenges always exist, but on the horizon, we don’t see any major worries. Minor concerns arise occasionally, and sudden events like covid, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, or India-Pakistan conflicts are separate issues.
That said, two negatives stand out. First, the tariff deal may take another 3-6 months, which can have some impact. The rupee shot up to 91 but is now below 90—this affects returns from a global investor perspective. Second, the supply of paper—IPOs and promoter fundraises—is relentless, leaving less capital for existing listed companies, which ironically adds stability to secondary markets. Otherwise, valuations are not cheap, but return expectations have adjusted accordingly.
Q 11) One of the hardest calls that you've made, probably in this year or last year?
We remain very value-conscious, investing only in profit-making companies with ROC (return on capital) and ROE (return on equity) above 14–15%. What we’ve realized is that as the economy grew—from zero to 1 trillion via jute, textiles, utilities, steel; 1 to 4 trillion via private banks, pharma, IT, and consumption; and 4 to 8 trillion increasingly through new-age companies—our spending patterns have changed.
We’ve started tracking some new-age companies and may invest a small portion of our corpus in them, provided they’re not burning cash—we’re fine funding growth, not losses. It’s been a tough year; some momentum plays worked briefly, while others surged and fell drastically. But after 25–30 years in the market, seeing cycles helps us stay calm.