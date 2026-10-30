Stock market outlook: Crude oil prices to FPI inflows - 8 triggers that could reverse trend in Sensex, Nifty 50

Stock market outlook: The year 2026 has remained proved to be a challenging year for the Indian stock market, marked by heightened volatility, intermittent recoveries and a significant correction in benchmark indices.

The Sensex and Nifty 50 have fallen around 12-13% so far in 2026, remaining under sustained pressure due to a mix of domestic and global factors. These include rising geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices, increasing global bond yields, a strengthening US dollar and continued foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows.

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Sensex, Nifty 50 outlook in the near-term According to Axis Direct, the market correction has improved the risk-reward in stocks, particularly where share prices have adjusted more sharply than the underlying business outlook. The Nifty is currently trading at 16.4x on a one year forward basis below its long-term average valuation multiple of 18.4x.

“We believe the appropriate response is neither indiscriminate buying after a correction nor a wholesale retreat from equities, but a measured approach that connects price paid with the quality and visibility of future earnings,” the brokerage firm said in its report titled as "Axis Diwali Mahurat Picks: SAMVAT 2083; Axis Securities”.

A staggered investment approach and a 12-month investment horizon canhelp investors manage entry risk, but stock selection and valuation discipline remain essential, it added.

What can reverse trend in Sensex, Nifty 50? Axis Direct has identified eight potential triggers that can reverse the market correction trend and can turn the outlook positive.

1] Crude oil relief and de-escalation in West Asia Brent crude surged to around US$114/bbl on 23 October amid escalating West Asia tensions, increasing inflation and earnings risks. A sustained decline towards US$85–90/bbl would ease input costs, support the rupee and improve market sentiment. Oil marketing companies, paints, aviation, tyres, chemicals and consumption-oriented sectors would benefit most.

2] Peak in interest rates The RBI’s October policy commentary suggests that the possibility of near-term monetary easing remains limited, with the central bank likely to maintain a pause or consider another rate hike amid widening inflationary pressures. The US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting scheduled for October 27–28 is another important event to watch. Signs of easing inflation and stability in crude oil prices could improve the outlook for interest-rate-sensitive sectors such as NBFCs, housing finance, automobiles, real estate and consumer durables.

3] FPI flows and rupee stabilization Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued to remain net sellers of Indian equities, with their cumulative outflows reaching approximately ₹52,353 crore through October 22. However, a moderation in crude oil prices, a stable rupee and easing US bond yields could help revive foreign investor interest. Large-cap banking and financial services, IT and consumer stocks could benefit from a potential return of foreign flows. However, a sustained recovery would depend on actual improvement in investment flows rather than valuations becoming attractive alone.

4] Earnings recovery A durable recovery in the stock market will also depend on a revival in corporate earnings. Investors should closely track Q2 and Q3 results for signs of improving demand, stable margins, stronger order inflows and positive management commentary. A stabilisation in consensus earnings estimates would serve as an encouraging signal for the broader market.

5] Conclusion of the India–US trade deal Progress in India–US trade negotiations could emerge as another key trigger for equities. According to the Central government, discussions are nearing finalisation. A comprehensive trade agreement that provides clarity on tariff commitments and improves market access could benefit export-oriented sectors, including textiles, gems and jewellery, engineering goods and other industries.

6] Union Budget and public capital expenditure The Union Budget, scheduled for early 2027, will be another important domestic trigger for the markets. Continued emphasis on public capital expenditure, infrastructure, defence, railways and power, alongside fiscal discipline, could sustain investment-led growth. Measures aimed at boosting consumption and encouraging private-sector investments could further improve sentiment towards capital goods and infrastructure stocks.

7] Resilient domestic liquidity Domestic institutional and retail participation continues to provide a cushion against persistent foreign selling. Monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions touched a record ₹32,490 crore in September 2026. Sustained domestic investments, coupled with a slowdown in FPI outflows, could offer meaningful support to equities. However, prolonged market weakness may eventually weigh on retail investor sentiment and risk appetite.

8] Inflation normalisation Inflation trends will also remain crucial for the market outlook. India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation climbed to 5.54% in September 2026, while the Reserve Bank of India's FY27 inflation projection stands at 5.2%. Rising crude oil prices and elevated food inflation remain key concerns. A sustained moderation in energy and food prices could ease pressure on household budgets, support consumption and provide the RBI with greater flexibility in its monetary policy decisions, thereby benefiting consumption-driven sectors and the broader equity market.