Stock market outlook: Expect no deep and prolonged correction; Nifty may see low-teen upside by March 2025: UBS
Indian stock market is likely to trade with a downward bias ahead of general elections results, but analysts do not expect a prolonged correction with the market expected to offer buy-on-dip opportunities.
The Indian stock market is witnessing a sharp correction and the benchmark Nifty 50 index has dropped more than 4% from its record high level. Sustained foreign capital outflows, muted Q4 corporate earnings and general election jitters are weighing on market sentiment.
