Stock Market Outlook: History favours bulls in November, but can Nifty rally despite global headwinds?

Stock Market Outlook: After months of persistent weakness, the Indian stock market is entering a period that has historically favoured the bulls. November has delivered some of the strongest returns for the Nifty 50, with historical data showing average gains of 2.5%. Moreover, in just 3 sessions of November, the Nifty50 has added over 2.7%.

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With the festive season extending into November this year, investors are hoping that seasonal trends could support a recovery. But can history repeat itself in 2026, particularly when foreign investor outflows, elevated crude oil prices and global uncertainty continue to weigh on sentiment?

Moreover, the latest political development in the US has added another dimension to global market sentiment. Democrats have won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November 3 midterm elections, delivering a major setback to President Donald Trump and his Republican Party. The result could constrain Trump's policy agenda over the remaining two years of his presidency. Voter dissatisfaction over living costs, tariffs and the war against Iran contributed to the Republican defeat, according to Reuters.

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However, whether the political setback translates into sustained support for Indian equities will depend on its impact on global markets, crude oil prices, the dollar and investor flows.

Nifty November performance: History favours the bulls Historical data from 2001 to 2025 shows that November has delivered an average Nifty 50 return of 2.5%, making it one of the strongest months for Indian equities. The index has ended November in positive territory in 15 out of 25 years, translating into a success rate of 60%.

The historical monthly return chart also highlights the seasonal strength of the final two months of the year. July has recorded the highest average return among the other months at 2.2%, followed by April at 1.9% and September at 1.6%. February has been the weakest, with an average return of -0.7%, while January has averaged -0.5%.

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Jahol Prajapati, Equity Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said the coming months could provide a seasonal tailwind after the prolonged weakness.

"After months of persistent weakness, November could offer a potential seasonal tailwind for Indian equities. Historical data suggests that these are Nifty's strongest months, delivering average returns of 2.5%, with positive returns in 60% of instances since 2001," Prajapati said.

The year-wise performance, however, shows that the trend is not consistent every year. November delivered double-digit gains in 2002, 2005 and 2020, while it recorded losses in several years, including 2008, 2011, 2016 and 2021.

Source: SAMCO (AI-generated image for representational purposes)

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Diwali, year-end positioning: What could support Nifty? This year's Diwali falls on November 8, extending festive activity into the month. SAMCO Securities believes the festive period could support consumption sentiment, retail participation and market liquidity.

Year-end portfolio rebalancing, institutional positioning and expectations of better earnings visibility could also help equities recover as investors reassess valuations following the recent correction.

Prajapati said the festive season and institutional activity could provide additional support to the market.

"This year, Diwali falls on November 8, extending the festive activity into November and potentially supporting consumption sentiment, retail participation and market liquidity. Additionally, year-end portfolio rebalancing, institutional positioning and expectations of improved earnings visibility could provide support," he said.

Nifty outlook: Will global headwinds overpower seasonal trends? Despite the favourable historical data, the market faces several challenges. Persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows, elevated crude oil prices, rupee depreciation and uncertainty in global markets could restrict the scope for a sustained recovery.

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The US midterm election outcome is another development investors will track. Although Democrats' victory represents a significant political setback for Trump, its implications for trade policy, geopolitical developments and global financial markets will take time to emerge. The election result alone does not establish a clear direction for Indian equities.

SAMCO Securities cautioned that historical seasonality must be supported by improving fundamentals and stronger foreign investor participation before it can translate into a durable market recovery.

“However, the market enters this period against a challenging backdrop of persistent FPI outflows, elevated crude prices, rupee depreciation and global uncertainty. While seasonal trends offer a historical basis for optimism, a sustainable recovery will ultimately depend on improving earnings, stabilising global cues and a revival in foreign investors’ participation. Seasonality may favour a rebound, but confirmation must come from fundamentals and flows,” said the expert.

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The brokerage's broader assessment is that the coming two months could favour a rebound, but earnings performance, stabilising global cues and a revival in foreign flows will be crucial.

For investors, November's historical record offers reason for optimism, but it may be premature to assume that the Nifty will automatically repeat its seasonal performance. Whether the bulls regain control or bears extend their grip will depend on how these domestic and global factors evolve.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.