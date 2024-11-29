Stock market outlook: Can Nifty 50 touch 25,000 by end of CY24? Here’s what experts predict

Stock market outlook: Indian benchmark equity indices staged a sharp rebound on Friday, recovering from their steepest decline in nearly two months during the previous session.

The BSE Sensex climbed 805 points or 1 per cent, to reach an intraday high of 79,848.76. Similarly, the Nifty50 gained 230 points or 0.96 per cent to 24,144.45. This comeback follows a 1.5 per cent drop recorded in the previous session, highlighting a swift turnaround in market sentiment.

The Nifty has lost 0.45 per cent in November after a 6.2 per cent decline in October. Meanwhile, it has shed over 8 per cent from its peak of 26,277.35, hit in September.

Nifty 2024 targets As markets remain volatile, experts weigh in on whether the correction will persist or if a rebound is on the horizon. Here's what analysts predict for the Nifty50 by December 2024.

Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO Securities remains optimistic on the market, forecasting a year-end target of 24,700-25,000 for Nifty. However, he advised investors to keep a broader perspective, suggesting that Nifty could trade within a range of 23,200-26,200 over the next 8 to 12 months.

Jathin Kaithavalappil, Assistant Vice President, Choice Broking also offered a bullish outlook, setting a Nifty target of 26,500 by December 2024.

Meanwhile, Ajit Mishra, SVP - Research, Religare Broking anticipates the Nifty reclaiming the 25,000+ zone before year-end, though he remains cautious about the index’s ability to sustain these levels in the face of ongoing market volatility.

Echoing similar views, Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers also sees Nifty at 25,000 by December end.

He pointed out that the FII long-short ratio has improved from 22 per cent on November 13, 2024, to 33 per cent as of November 25, 2024, indicating a gradual recovery in foreign investor sentiment.

“With technical indicators showing signs of improvement, we expect Nifty to reach 25,000 by the end of December, offering a potential upside of approximately 3.5 per cent from current levels,” Patel stated.

The Indian markets have faced significant headwinds, from geopolitical tensions in Ukraine to weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data, both of which have dampened investor sentiment. While some analysts remain optimistic about a year-end rally, targeting levels around 25,000-26,500, others urge caution, highlighting critical resistance zones and global risks.

For investors, the current environment calls for a balanced approach—focusing on disciplined, long-term strategies while being mindful of short-term volatility.