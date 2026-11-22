Stock market outlook: Nifty 50 registered nearly 2.2% weekly gains as bulls continued to dance on D-Street last week. The Indian stock market maintained its winning streak for the fourth consecutive week, its longest run in last five months. All eyes are now on whether the bulls can sustain their momentum in the holiday-shortened trading week from November 23 to 27.

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Nifty 50 closed 1.12% higher at 25,800.60 points on Friday, November 20. BSE Sensex surged 1.08% and closed at 83,919.71 points. Last week’s rally was led by banking and financial services stocks. Additionally, the healthcare and pharmaceutical segment also saw strong upside moves in some stocks.

Nifty 50 outlook Nifty 50 saw strong buying interest during the last trading session which helped the benchmark to breakout from its consolidation range and sustaining above the previous day’s high, noted Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking, signalling towards a positive near-term outlook.

“On the daily chart, the index has broken out of a bullish flag pattern, signaling potential continuation of the uptrend towards 26,000, followed by 26,340, which coincides with the psychological resistance and previous all-time high,” stated Mukherjee.

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Nifty 50 outlook: Key levels to watch Despite expectations of positive momentum, failure to surpass Friday’s high could lead to near-term consolidation within the 25,100–25,781 range, with Thursday's low acting as the lower boundary, the expert added.

“The short-term support has been revised higher to 25,100–25,000, coinciding with last week's low and the lower boundary of the consolidation range. The overall bias remains positive, with buying on dips preferred as long as this support zone remains intact,” stated Mukherjee.

Nifty 50 index continued to form higher highs and higher lows, supported by strong buying interest in the banking and auto sectors, according to Dr. Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer from Master Capital Services Ltd. Supports are placed at 25,550 and 25,300, favouring a buy-on-dips strategy.

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“The psychological 26,000 mark is likely to act as immediate resistance, while a decisive breakout could open the door towards 26,400,” said Singh.

Key events to watch next week In the coming week, investors will closely track November monthly F&O expiry, US PCE inflation, US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data numbers, and November PMIs.

Bank Nifty Outlook Nifty Bank touched its all-time high level of 64,680.80 points on Friday. The index has rallied nearly 16.48% over the past month. “The formation of a bullish Marubozu candle on the weekly chart reflects sustained buying pressure and strong market conviction,” stated Dr Ravi Singh.

Pabitro Mukherjee expects the index to extend the up move and head towards 65,000-66300 being the physical level and external retracement of 138.2% major decline 61764-49950.

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