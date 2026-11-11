Stock market outlook today, 11 Nov: Sensex, Nifty prediction - DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, GIFT Nifty, Kospi, Nikkei, Taiwan cues

Stock market prediction for Wednesday, 11 November, 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a positive note as the GIFT Nifty signalled a strong start for both Sensex, Nifty 50 on Wednesday, 11 November.

Meanwhile, Asian markets mostly opened mixed on Wednesday; however, US stock also witnessed profit booking on Tuesday.

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Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Monday? Indian benchmark indices finished Monday's trading session with modest gains after swinging between positive and negative territory throughout the day.

Also Read | Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 11 November

The BSE Sensex ended at 81,106.65, advancing 107.25 points or 0.13% from its previous close of 80,999.40. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 settled at 25,044.65, gaining 58.25 points or 0.23% over its previous closing level of 24,986.40. As domestic markets reopen on Wednesday, investors will keep an eye on global market cues, particularly movements in Asian equities and crude oil prices.

“Indian equity markets ended on a positive note, with Nifty opening nearly 90 points higher at 25,076.40 and trading within a narrow range throughout the session. The index touched a low of 24,838.75 and a high of 25,084.05 before closing at 25,044.65, up 58.25 points (+0.23%). Nifty managed to sustain above the crucial 25,000 mark and formed a daily candle with a long lower shadow, indicating buying interest at lower levels. Daily RSI stands at 77.88, suggesting strong momentum but also indicating an overbought zone. Immediate support is placed at 24,850–24,900, while resistance is seen at 25,150–25,200,” said Sachin Gupta, VP – Research, Technical Research, at Choice Broking Private Limited.

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Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook GIFT Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 25,319 level, up nearly 275 points or 1.10% from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a strong start for the Indian stock market indices.

Sensex Sensex ended the session at 81,106.65, gaining 107.25 points (+0.13%). The index opened with a gap-up at 81,327.29, touched an intraday high of 81,339.41 and slipped to a low of 80,519.31 before recovering towards the close.

On the Sensex outlook, Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said that despite witnessing intraday sideways, the index managed to hold above the 80,600–80,700 support zone, while 81,700–81,800 remains the immediate resistance area. The broader trading range is placed between 80,600 and 81,800, with the overall bias remaining bullish as long as key support levels are defended.

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"From a technical perspective, Sensex opened 327 points higher following the strong rally in the previous week but remained range-bound throughout the session, eventually closing marginally higher with a long lower wick, indicating buying interest at lower levels. The index continues to trade above all key moving averages, although the Daily RSI at 79.67 indicates an overbought zone.

Overall, the broader trend remains bullish, but elevated RSI levels and overhead resistance may lead to some consolidation or profit booking before the next directional move," Gupta said.

Nifty 50 On the Nifty 50 outlook, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said that after a strong rally, Nifty has been consolidating over the last two sessions; however, continued buying interest indicates underlying bullish sentiment. Hence, a buy-on-dips strategy remains advisable for index traders.

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“Although the index is slightly overbought and a healthy retracement cannot be ruled out after the recent rally, there are currently no significant signs of weakness. Traders holding positions from lower levels can trail their stop-loss to 24,800. On the upside, 25,200 remains the immediate resistance, while 24,750–24,800 is the crucial support zone,” said Bhuva.

US markets performance Benchmark indices witnessed profit booking on Tuesday, November 11, following Monday's sharp rally, as three key developments dampened investor sentiment on Wall Street. However, the indices managed to recover from their day's lows before the closing bell.

Dow Jones Industrial Average The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 160 points lower on Tuesday after falling as much as 350 points during the session.

Nasdaq Nasdaq closed 0.7% down on Tuesday.

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S&P 500

The S&P 500 pared a portion of its intraday losses but still closed down 0.4%.

South Korea's Kospi performance South Korean equity markets traded lower, with the benchmark Kospi declining 0.49%, while the small-cap Kosdaq index witnessed sharper losses, falling 2.1% in early trade on Wednesday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 performance Japan's equity benchmarks traded higher on Wednesday, with the Nikkei 225 edging up 0.28%, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.65%, indicating positive sentiment across Japanese equities.

Taiwan stock market Meanwhile, Taiwanese stock market opened in green, with Taiex index rising as much as 1% to 43,150.41 on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.