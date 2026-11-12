Stock market outlook today, 12 Nov: Sensex, Nifty prediction - DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, GIFT Nifty, Kospi, Nikkei, Taiwan cues

Stock market prediction for Thursday, 12 November, 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a negative note as the GIFT Nifty signalled a muted start for both Sensex, Nifty 50 on Thursday, 12 November.

Meanwhile, Asian markets mostly opened mixed in early trading session on Thursday; however, US stock continued rebound on Wednesday.

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“Indian equity markets are likely to open on a steady note, with investors keeping a close watch on the October CPI inflation data scheduled for release later today. This remains the key domestic catalyst, particularly after the recent acceleration in inflation and the RBI’s shift towards a calibrated tightening stance following its October rate hike. A higher-than-expected October print could reinforce concerns over further monetary tightening, while a softer reading may offer some relief to market sentiment,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Wednesday? Indian equity benchmarks extended their gains for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, with the Sensex surging 773 points to a nearly nine-month high and the Nifty settling above the 25,250 mark. The rally was supported by foreign investor inflows, stronger-than-expected September-quarter earnings and a continued decline in crude oil prices.

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Also Read | Stock recommendations for 12 November from MarketSmith India

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 772.75 points, or 0.95%, to close at 81,879.40, its highest level since February 26. During the session, the index surged as much as 1,413.75 points, or 1.74%, to touch an intraday high of 82,520.40. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 gained 210.40 points, or 0.84%, to settle at 25,255.05, marking its highest closing level in nearly nine months.

“ Markets edged higher on Wednesday, extending the prevailing positive trend and ending the session with decent gains. The Nifty crossed the 25,400 mark in early trade, supported by favourable global and domestic cues. However, profit-taking in heavyweight stocks across sectors trimmed the gains as the session progressed. The index eventually settled at 25,255.05, up 0.84%,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking.

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Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook GIFT Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 25,213 level, up nearly 12 points or 0.05% from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a muted start for the Indian stock market indices.

Sensex The BSE Sensex closed at 81,879.40, gaining 772.75 points (+0.95%) during the session. The index opened at 82,248.68, touched an intraday high of 82,520.40 and a low of 81,417.39. Despite witnessing sharp volatility and profit booking at higher levels, the benchmark managed to finish in positive territory.

On the Sensex outlook, Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said that the index opened with a sharp gap-up of around 1,142 points but formed a doji candle during the first hour, indicating indecision near higher levels. The 82,500 zone attracted significant profit booking, followed by a sharp decline after the index slipped below 82,000 and filled the opening gap near 81,400 before recovering towards the close. The RSI stood at 81.34, above its RSI-based moving average of 63.91, indicating strong momentum but also highlighting an overbought condition where intermittent profit booking cannot be ruled out.

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“Overall, the recovery remains encouraging, but the index needs to sustain above 82,000 and decisively clear 82,500 to extend its upward momentum. Until then, volatility and profit booking may persist, making the 81,300–81,500 support zone crucial for the next session,” said Gupta.

Nifty 50 On the Nifty 50 outlook, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said that Profit booking was witnessed during Wednesday’s session following the FII-driven rally in the Nifty index, with the index forming a bearish candlestick on the daily chart.

“Additionally, the index is trading in the overbought zone, indicating the possibility of a mild retracement towards the 25,000–24,800 levels. On the upside, 25,500 is expected to act as an immediate resistance. However, the broader trend remains positive, and investors should continue to adopt a buy-on-dips approach. Any intermediate correction towards the mentioned support levels should be viewed as a buying opportunity rather than a trend reversal, as the Nifty is expected to resume its upward trajectory after a mild retracement,” Bhuva said.

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US markets performance Wall Street's benchmark indices extended their recovery on Wednesday, November 11, as CoreWeave's results helped sustain investor optimism around artificial intelligence (AI) investments and the expansion of related infrastructure. However, Nasdaq futures slipped after Nvidia resumed its decline in extended trading following several critical reports concerning CEO Jensen Huang.

Dow Jones Industrial Average The Dow Jones Industrial Average recovered from an intraday loss of nearly 150 points to close 250 points higher, finishing at its session high

Nasdaq Meanwhile, Nasdaq rose nearly 1.6% on Wednesday.

S&P 500

S&P 500 advanced as much as 1.3% in Wednesday's trading session.

South Korea's Kospi performance The South Korean stock market opened on a flat note, taking cues from strong performance in US technology stocks, supported by CoreWeave's robust showing and reports surrounding NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's alleged affair.

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According to the Korea Exchange, the KOSPI opened at 5,385.94 on November 12, up 0.2%. However, the benchmark index remained volatile in early trade, swinging between gains and losses.

Also Read | Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 11 November

Japan's Nikkei 225 performance Japan's equity markets traded mixed in volatile dealings, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 edging higher, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.62%, reflecting positive sentiment across the wider market.

Taiwan stock market Meanwhile, Taiwan stock market opened on a muted note on Thursday, with Taiex index falling up to 0.75% to 43,923.12.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.