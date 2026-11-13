Stock market outlook today, 13 Nov: Sensex, Nifty prediction - DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, GIFT Nifty, Kospi, Nikkei, Taiwan cues

Stock market prediction for Friday, 13 November, 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a negative note as the GIFT Nifty signalled a muted start for both Sensex, Nifty 50 on Friday, November 13.

Meanwhile, Asian markets mostly opened higher in early trading session on Friday; however, US stock witnessed a down day amid NVIDIA saga.

“Indian equity markets look set for a cautious start, with GIFT Nifty trading marginally lower near 25,270, compared with the previous session’s Nifty close of 25,299, following a volatile trading session. The near-term outlook remains cautious, with market direction likely to be shaped by movements in crude oil prices, US Treasury yields and foreign portfolio flows. A sustained moderation in oil prices, coupled with continued FPI buying, could provide further support to the rally. However, a renewed rise in bond yields or fresh escalation of tensions in the Gulf could weigh on sentiment and prompt profit-booking at elevated levels,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Thursday? Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed marginally higher on Thursday, extending their gains for the third consecutive session. The positive momentum was supported by continued foreign fund inflows and a decline in crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 31.61 points, or 0.04%, to close at 81,911.01. During the session, the index touched an intraday high of 82,325.61 and a low of 81,576.15. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 gained 44.30 points, or 0.18%, to settle at 25,299.35.

“Indian benchmark indices witnessed a choppy trading session on November 12 amid the weekly Sensex expiry. A marginal depreciation in the rupee weighed on market sentiment; however, the broader bias remained positive, supported by sustained FII inflows and Brent crude trading below the $92/barrel mark. Investors also remained cautious ahead of the key inflation data,” said Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook GIFT Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 25,266.50 level, down nearly 34.50 points or 0.12% from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a muted start for the Indian stock market indices.

Sensex Sensex closed at 81,911.01, up 31.61 points (+0.04%), ending the session marginally higher after a sharp recovery in recent sessions. The index is now consolidating near the 82,000 mark, with the next resistance zone placed at 82,300–82,800. From a global perspective, geopolitical developments and movements in crude oil remain important factors to monitor, although the immediate market focus is on sustaining the recent recovery.

On the Sensex outlook, Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said that the index opened at 81,762.27, moved within a range of 81,576.15–82,325.61 and formed a Doji-like candle on the daily chart, indicating indecision near higher levels. Immediate support is placed at 81,000–81,500, while resistance remains at 82,300–82,800. The daily RSI has climbed to around 81.40, well above its average of 66.46, indicating strong bullish momentum but also suggesting that the index is in an overbought zone where some consolidation or profit booking cannot be ruled out.

“Overall bias remains positive, with the broader recovery structure intact, as the Sensex is trading comfortably above its 50-Day and 200-Day EMAs. However, the Doji formation near higher levels, along with the elevated RSI, suggests that momentum may take a pause before the next directional move. A sustained move above 82,300–82,800 would strengthen the bullish outlook, while the 81,000–81,500 zone remains an important base for the current uptrend,” said Gupta.

Nifty 50 On the Nifty 50 outlook,Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, said that the Indian equities witnessed a relatively range-bound session on 12 November 2026, with Nifty closing at 25,299.35, up 44.30 points (+0.18%). The index opened mildly lower by around 46 points at 25,213.50 and touched an intraday low of 25,142.95 near the opening. It subsequently recovered and advanced to an intraday high of 25,384.80 during the first half, followed by consolidation and profit booking at higher levels. The index managed to hold above the 25,250 mark but showed resistance at higher levels after the recent sharp rally.

“The daily candlestick formed a doji-like pattern, reflecting indecision and a balance between buying and selling interest. RSI stands at 79.82, above its average of 64.67, indicating strong but highly stretched momentum and an overbought condition. Immediate support is placed at 25,000–25,150, while resistance is seen around 25,400–25,500. Monthly PCR stands at 1.20, indicating a positive positioning bias, while India VIX declined 5.34% to 16.6175, suggesting some easing in volatility. Call OI concentration is seen around 25,300–25,500, while Put OI is concentrated around 25,000–25,200,” Tailor added.

US markets performance Wall Street's benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday, November 12, as concerns surrounding Nvidia continued to weigh on investor sentiment. Although the indices pared their initial losses as investors bought Nvidia shares at lower levels, they ultimately closed in negative territory amid pressure from other external factors.

Dow Jones Industrial Average The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled near the day's low, shedding nearly 200 points.

Nasdaq Nasdaq Composite declined 0.35% despite recovering from steeper losses earlier in the session.

S&P 500

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 0.4% on Thursday.

South Korea's Kospi performance South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index advanced over 2% in early trading on November 13, despite reports of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's resignation.

As of 9:01 am local time, the KOSPI was trading at 5,460.37, up 117.64 points or 2.20% from its previous close. The index opened at 5,452.41, gaining 109.68 points or 2.05%, and sustained its upward momentum in early trade.

Meanwhile, the KOSDAQ index also traded higher at 709.32, rising 12.79 points or 1.84% during the session.

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Japan's Nikkei 225 performance Meanwhile, Japanese stock market also defied overnight US declines with Nikkei 225 index rising over 2% to 61,853.14 on Friday.

Taiwan stock market On the other hand, Taiwan stock also opened higher, with TAIEX index rallying over 3% to 44,341.85 on Friday, November 13.