Stock market outlook today, 13 Oct: Sensex, Nifty prediction - DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, GIFT Nifty, Kospi, Nikkei, Taiwan cues

Stock market prediction for Tuesday, 13 October, 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a positive note, as GIFT Nifty signalled a higher opening on 13 October 2026.

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded lower on Tuesday, while US stock futures ended on a mixed note ahead of key inflation data.

“Indian equities are likely to remain volatile and cautious as elevated crude oil prices, mounting inflation concerns and escalating geopolitical tensions weigh on investor sentiment. WTI crude is trading in the $92–93 a barrel range, while Brent has climbed back above $105, keeping energy costs and their broader macroeconomic implications firmly in focus,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Monday? The Sensex tumbled nearly 548 points on Monday as a fresh surge in crude oil prices, continued foreign fund outflows and rising bond yields weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex wiped out its opening gains to close 547.65 points, or 0.76%, lower at 71,924.68. During the session, the index plunged as much as 796.23 points, or 1%, to hit 71,676.10. The NSE Nifty 50 also ended in the red, declining 157.10 points, or 0.70%, to settle at 22,363.35.

“After Friday’s sharp recovery, the Nifty opened 70 points higher on strong global cues and touched an intraday high of 22,651. However, profit bookings set in almost immediately and persisted throughout the session, pulling the index nearly 250 points lower from its high to close near the day’s low. A gain of nearly 50 points during the Closing Auction Session (CAS) helped cushion the decline. NSE cash-market turnover fell 4% from the previous session,” said Nandish Shah - Deputy Vice President, HDFC Securities.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook GIFT Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,423 level, up nearly 41 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Sensex Sensex closed at 71,924.68, declining 547.65 points (-0.76%). The index opened at 72,771.32, touched a high of 72,884.25 and slipped to a low of 71,676.10. Despite a gap-up opening, the benchmark failed to sustain higher levels and witnessed persistent selling pressure throughout the session.

On the Sensex outlook, Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said, "Overall, the Sensex outlook remains sideways with a cautious undertone. The 71,300–71,500 zone will be crucial to watch, as holding this area could help the index stabilise and attempt a recovery. On the upside, a sustained move above 72,500–72,700 is needed to improve sentiment and signal stronger buying interest. Until then, traders should remain selective and monitor price action around key support and resistance levels before taking fresh directional positions."

Nifty 50 On the Nifty 50 outlook, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said that the index closed in the red, forming a dark cloud cover pattern. The formation suggests that the previous day's positive momentum is losing strength, raising the possibility of a resumption bearish move.

“The overall sentiment looks weak and may lead to further downside, as the spike in crude oil prices continues to weigh on equities. On the lower end, immediate support is placed at 22,300, below which the Nifty might drift towards 22,100 or even lower. On the higher end, resistance is placed at 22,420 and 22,650,” De added.

US markets performance Wall Street benchmarks began the week on a subdued note on Monday, October 12, closing mixed as investors awaited quarterly results from major banks and key inflation data due later this week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average The Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed its peers, rising by 200 points

S&P 500

The S&P 500 ended marginally lower, just below the unchanged mark.

Nasdaq The Nasdaq Composite index declined 0.4% during the Monday's session.

South Korea's Kospi performance South Korea’s Kospi index plunged more than 4% in early trade on October 13, weighed down by weakness in US semiconductor stocks and heavy selling by foreign investors.

The benchmark index had fallen 295.52 points, or 4.63%, to 6,088.72 from its previous close, slipping below the 6,100 mark as foreign investors led the sell-off. The Kosdaq index also declined 21.90 points, or 2.58%, to 827.90.

Japan's Nikkei 225 performance Japanese equities traded lower in early deals on Tuesday, October 13, as selling pressure led the sentiment on the market. The Nikkei 225 opened 0.68% down at 68,564.85 before extending its losses to 2.14%, slipping to 67,550.47.

Also Read | Stock recommendations for 13 October from MarketSmith India

Technology stocks were among the major laggards, with SoftBank Group declining 6.79% to 5,409 yen (around $34), while Kioxia plunged 9.71% to 15,805 yen.

Taiwan stock market The Taiwan stock market extended losses on Tuesday, with TAIEX index falling 1.41% to 48,607.10.