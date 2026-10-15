Stock market outlook today, 15 Oct: Sensex, Nifty prediction - DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, GIFT Nifty, Kospi, Nikkei, Taiwan cues

Stock market prediction for Thursday, 15 October, 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a negative note, as GIFT Nifty signalled a muted opening on Thursday, 15 October.

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded lower on Thursday , while US stock futures also fell on Tuesday.

“Indian equity markets are likely to open on a cautious note and remain under pressure, tracking the sharp overnight sell-off on Wall Street and weak Asian market cues. Sentiment has deteriorated following hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data, with consumer prices rising 3.7% year-on-year in September compared with 3.4% in August and market expectations of 3.6%. The stronger inflation reading has reinforced concerns that U.S. interest rates could remain elevated for longer, putting pressure on richly valued growth and technology stocks,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Wednesday? Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended in negative territory on Wednesday as investors booked profits following a sharp rally in the previous session. A surge in wholesale price-based inflation and elevated crude oil prices further dampened market sentiment.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 251.89 points, or 0.34%, to close at 72,781.89. During the session, the index touched an intraday high of 73,195.26 and a low of 72,578.75. The NSE Nifty 50 also declined, shedding 99.25 points, or 0.44%, to settle at 22,622.70.

“Markets surrendered part of the previous session’s sharp gains on Wednesday as profit booking resurfaced amid persistent macroeconomic concerns. The benchmark indices opened on a cautious note and remained volatile throughout the session, with investors reluctant to extend positions following Tuesday’s strong rebound. Consequently, the Nifty declined 0.44% to close at 22,622.70, signalling a pause in the ongoing recovery,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook GIFT Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,601 level, down nearly 10 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative-to-flat start for the Indian stock market indices.

Sensex Sensex closed at 72,781.89, declining 251.89 points (-0.34%). The index opened at 73,049.76, touched a high of 73,195.26 and slipped to a low of 72,578.75. After the previous session’s strong recovery, the benchmark failed to sustain upward momentum and ended lower as selling pressure resurfaced near key resistance levels.

On the Sensex outlook, Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said, "Overall, the index outlook remains sideways, with resistance near 73,000–73,200 likely to determine the next directional move. The index needs to reclaim and sustain above this zone to revive buying interest and move towards 73,500. On the downside, a break below 72,500 could expose the benchmark to further weakness towards the 72,300 support area. Until a clear breakout emerges, traders should remain selective and monitor price action around key levels alongside changes in open interest."

Nifty 50 On the Nifty 50 outlook, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said that the index faced resistance at the 200SMA on the 30-minute chart and witnessed a sharp decline.

"The RSI on the 30-minute chart continues to remain in a bearish crossover. Additionally, the daily RSI has formed a hidden negative divergence, indicating underlying weakness. Although the recent recovery has been encouraging and largely driven by the banking and IT sectors, neither the Nifty nor any other major index has confirmed a reversal. Therefore, we continue to view the current rally as a relief rally rather than the beginning of a sustained uptrend. On the upside, resistance is placed at 22,650 and 22,800. On the downside, immediate support is seen at 22,500, below which selling pressure could intensify, triggering a sharp decline."

US markets performance Wall Street's benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday, October 14, as AI-related stocks witnessed a sharp sell-off amid mounting concerns over rising debt and the possibility of higher interest rates following the September CPI data.

Dow Jones Industrial Average The Dow Jones Industrial Average recovered more than 260 points from its intraday lows to close nearly unchanged.

S&P 500

However, the S&P 500 failed to stage a similar recovery, ending 1% lower.

Nasdaq The Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 also came under significant pressure, with both indices declining around 2% each.

South Korea's Kospi performance South Korean stocks plunged nearly 6% on Thursday morning as foreign investors sold shares of chip-heavy companies amid renewed expectations of US interest rate hikes and mounting concerns over how the artificial intelligence investment boom is being financed.

The sharp decline triggered a sell-side trading curb, locally known as a sidecar, on the Kospi. The benchmark index opened 335.8 points, or 5.59%, lower at 5,673.01. According to the Korea Exchange, program trading in Kospi-listed shares was suspended for five minutes from 9:08 am.

A sell-side sidecar is activated when the Kospi 200 Futures Index declines by 5% or more and sustains that fall for at least one minute.

Japan's Nikkei 225 performance Japan’s Nikkei share average plunged in early trading on Thursday, with technology stocks bearing the brunt of the sell-off after stronger-than-expected US inflation data fuelled concerns over higher interest rates.

The technology-heavy Nikkei 225 fell 3.5% as of 0021 GMT, while the broader Topix index declined 1.9%.

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Artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks led the losses in Japan. Chipmaking equipment manufacturers Advantest and Tokyo Electron dropped 7.3% and 5.8%, respectively. SoftBank Group, a major investor in AI-focused startups, also tumbled 7.9%.

Taiwan stock market The Taiwan stock market also followed the rout, with Taiex index falling 2.67% or 1,300 points to 47,325.70 in early trade on Thursday.