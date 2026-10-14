Stock market outlook today, 14 Oct: Sensex, Nifty prediction - DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, GIFT Nifty, Kospi, Nikkei, Taiwan cues

Stock market prediction for Wednesday, 14 October, 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a negative note, as GIFT Nifty signalled a muted opening on Wednesday, 14 October.

Meanwhile, Asian markets rebounded on Wednesday , while US stock futures traded lower on Tuesday.

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“Indian equity markets are likely to open on a cautious-to-steady note, with improving corporate earnings and recent strength in IT stocks providing some support. However, rising crude oil prices amid escalating Middle East tensions remain a significant concern. WTI crude has moved towards the $95-per-barrel region, keeping inflationary and external-balance risks elevated. Continued uncertainty surrounding regional energy supplies could limit the sustainability of the domestic market recovery,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Tuesday? Stock markets staged a strong rebound on Tuesday, with the Sensex surging over 1,100 points and the Nifty 50 closing above the 22,720 mark. Gains in IT, financial and FMCG stocks, a recovery in the rupee and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks on long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax supported investor sentiment.

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Also Read | Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 14 October

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,109.10 points, or 1.54%, to settle at 73,033.78, near its day’s high. During the session, the index climbed as much as 1,120.99 points, or 1.55%, to touch 73,045.67, marking its strongest single-day gain in four months.

The NSE Nifty 50 also rallied, rising 358.60 points, or 1.60%, to close at 22,721.95. The index ended at its intraday high, registering its biggest single-day recovery in more than two months.

“Markets staged a strong recovery on Tuesday, gaining over one and a half percent and extending the rebound amid the prevailing consolidation phase. After opening on a cautious note, the benchmark indices recovered steadily through the session, gaining further momentum in the final hour. Consequently, the Nifty closed near the day’s high at 22,721.95, while the Sensex advanced to settle at 73,033.78,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking.

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Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook GIFT Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,765 level, down nearly 85 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Sensex The BSE Sensex closed at 73,033.78, gaining 1,109.10 points (+1.54%). The index opened at 71,951.73, touched a high of 73,045.67 and a low of 71,703.56. Strong buying interest throughout the session helped the benchmark recover and finish near the day’s high, indicating a sharp improvement in market sentiment.

On the Sensex outlook, Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said, "Overall, the Sensex outlook has improved following the strong recovery, with the index closing above the previous four sessions’ highs and momentum indicators turning more favourable. A sustained hold above 72,400–72,650 could support further upside towards 73,300–73,700. However, the index must decisively clear the resistance zone to confirm the continuation of the recovery. Failure to sustain above the breakout levels could lead to consolidation or renewed selling pressure, so traders should monitor price action and changes in open interest before taking fresh positions."

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Nifty 50 On the Nifty 50 outlook, Nandish Shah - Deputy Vice President, HDFC Securities, said that Nifty staged a powerful reversal, surging 358 points, or 1.60%, to settle at 22,721—its sharpest single-session percentage gain since 12 June 2026. After opening flat and slipping to an intraday low of 22,288, the index reversed decisively, held its upward momentum through the session and closed at the day’s high. NSE cash-market turnover rose 9% from the previous session.

"Technically, Nifty’s close above the 13-day DEMA for the first time since 25 August 2026 marks an early improvement in short-term momentum. The index has also confirmed a higher top and higher bottom on a closing basis, validating a short-term bullish reversal.

Resistance is now seen in the 23,100–23,150 zone; a decisive breakout above this band would further strengthen the bullish structure. On the downside, support has shifted higher to 22,580, followed by 22,300. As long as these levels hold, the near-term bias favors buying on dips," Shah said.

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US markets performance Wall Street indices closed lower on Tuesday as semiconductor stocks extended their recent losses, while investors assessed mixed quarterly earnings from Citigroup and other major US banks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 180.45 points, or 0.3%, to close at 51,670.10.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 slipped 1.79 points, or less than 0.1%, to settle at 7,805.45.

Nasdaq The Nasdaq Composite fell 41.52 points, or 0.2%, to end the session at 27,204.38.

South Korea's Kospi performance South Korean stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday, recovering marginally despite overnight losses on Wall Street, where concerns over heavy artificial intelligence (AI) spending continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

South Korea’s Kospi rose 26.73 points, or 0.44%, to 6,062.08 at the opening bell. The index had plunged 5.46% in the previous session, dragged down by technology stocks amid renewed concerns over the substantial capital expenditure planned by major AI companies.

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Also Read | Stock recommendations for 14 October from MarketSmith India

Japan's Nikkei 225 performance Japanese markets staged a sharp rebound on Wednesday, with the Nikkei 225 opening 0.24% higher at 67,942.23. The index later traded 0.21% up at 67,921.92.

Taiwan stock market The Taiwan stock market rebounded after falling for two sessions, with TAIEX index rising 0.54% to 48,601.17.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.