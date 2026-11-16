Stock market outlook today,16 Nov: Sensex, Nifty prediction-DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, GIFT Nifty, Kospi, Nikkei, Taiwan cues

Stock market prediction for Monday, 16 November, 2026: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open positive on Monday, 16 November, amid mixed global cues.

Asian markets opened lower on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 leading losses among major regional benchmarks after the country’s third-quarter GDP unexpectedly contracted.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said asian markets are trading with mild losses, with the Nikkei 225 declining over 0.50% and South Korea’s KOSPI slipping more than 0.20%. The mixed signals from positive GIFT Nifty futures and subdued regional markets suggest that Indian equities may open higher, but could face bouts of profit-booking as the session progresses.

Global cues, especially volatility in US technology stocks amid concerns over AI valuations and semiconductor investments, will also influence sentiment. Further weakness in global tech stocks could weigh on Indian IT shares, while movements in US Treasury yields and the dollar may affect emerging-market fund flows, according to Ponmudi.

Crude oil and currency movements remain key risks. With WTI near $88–89 and Brent around $95–96 per barrel, a further rise could fuel inflation, increase India's import bill and pressure corporate margins.

As the earnings season draws to a close, investors will assess banking and financial stocks amid concerns over funding costs, interest rates and credit demand, according to Pomudi.

Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Friday? Indian equity benchmarks snapped their three-session winning streak on Friday, 13 November, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 ending in the red as a sharper-than-expected rise in retail inflation fuelled concerns over a possible RBI rate hike next month.

The 30-share Sensex fell 318.56 points, or 0.39%, to close at 81,592.45. The index had come under heavier selling pressure during the session, plunging as much as 622.26 points, or 0.75%, to an intraday low of 81,288.75.

The Nifty 50 also declined, shedding 155.05 points, or 0.61%, to settle at 25,144.30.

Friday’s losses marked the first significant correction in both benchmark indices so far this month.

Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst – Equity and Derivatives at Angel One, said the Nifty traded in a relatively narrow range during the truncated week, with the index swinging on either side of its prevailing range. The week started on a positive note, and bullish momentum strengthened after the mid-week holiday, pushing the index up by more than 300 points at the opening. However, buying interest weakened at higher levels as investors booked profits, triggering a pullback of nearly 400 points from the weekly high. The index eventually settled at 25,144. Despite the late-week correction, the Nifty managed to end the week 0.63% higher.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook GIFT Nifty today The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a positive start for the Indian stock market today. At 6:30 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 25,255 level, a premium of 84 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Sensex Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said the Sensex faces immediate resistance in the 81,900–82,200 range, followed by 82,500. A sustained move above these levels could pave the way for further gains.

On the downside, he identified 81,300–81,000 as the immediate support zone, followed by 80,700–80,500. Holding above the immediate support range will be crucial to sustaining the prevailing positive momentum. However, elevated RSI levels and the recent sharp rally suggest that some consolidation and intermittent profit-booking may continue. The near-term outlook remains bullish, although sustained buying participation will be essential to extend the uptrend.

Nifty 50 Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said the Nifty 50 continued to consolidate on Friday, closing 155 points lower. The index appears to have faced mild resistance near the 25,200 level, coinciding with the previous opening gap recorded on 2 March 2026, following the sharp rally the previous week.

However, the broader chart structure remains positive, and the ongoing consolidation or weakness could offer buying opportunities near lower support levels. Shetti expects the current weakness to ease by next week, with immediate support placed in the 24,800–24,700 range.

On the upside, the immediate resistance is seen around 25,400. A sustained move above this level could pave the way for the next leg of the market rally.

US markets performance Wall Street ended a volatile week on a mixed note on Friday as investors reassessed their exposure to artificial intelligence stocks following turmoil surrounding Nvidia Corp. and weighed the outlook for US Federal Reserve interest rates.

Despite Friday’s declines, all three major US benchmarks posted their biggest weekly gains since August, rising more than 2% each. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 also snapped their four-week losing streaks, delivering a positive weekly performance despite Nvidia’s sharp fall.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 50.46 points, or 0.10%, to close at 52,347.55. In contrast, the S&P 500 shed 30.73 points, or 0.40%, to settle at 7,561.67, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 229.82 points, or 0.91%, to end at 25,136.27.

Dow Jones Industrial Average The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the trend, edging up 0.1% at the close on Friday, 13 November.

Nasdaq US technology stocks came under pressure on Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 declining 1.2%.

S&P 500 The S&P 500 also closed 0.4% lower.

South Korea's Kospi performance The KOSPI Composite Index opened at 5,305.40 and is currently trading lower at 5,211.62 (down 78.91 points, or 1.49%, from its previous close of 5,290.53).

Japan's Nikkei 225 performance Japan's Nikkei 225 opened at 61,348.21 and is currently trading lower at 60,475.47 (down 666.88 points, or 1.09%, from its previous close of 61,142.35).

Taiwan stock market Taiwan's benchmark TAIEX (Taiwan Capitalization Weighted Stock Index) is trading sharply lower today, currently down 2.90% (or 1,267.29 points) at 42,407.83.

(With inputs from news agencies)