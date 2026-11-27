Stock market prediction for Friday, 27 November, 2026: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to have a gap-down opening today amid mixed global cues.

Meanwhile, Asian markets opened on a higher note on Friday, as global equities attempted a cautious rebound from the recent AI-led sell-off, while investors shrugged off the latest round of US tariff announcements.

Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Thursday? Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, extended their gains for a second consecutive session on Thursday, supported by sustained foreign fund inflows and strong buying interest in IT stocks.

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The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 390.31 points, or 0.46%, to close at 84,328.59. During the session, the index surged as much as 613.46 points, or 0.73%, to touch an intraday high of 84,551.74. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 65.25 points, or 0.25%, to settle at 25,884.50.

“Markets witnessed a largely range-bound session on Thursday, taking a breather after the sharp rebound in the previous session. Following a flat opening, the benchmark indices oscillated within a narrow range and eventually settled with modest gains on the weekly expiry day. The Nifty closed at 25,884.50, while the Sensex ended at 84,328.59, reflecting a steady undertone despite the absence of strong directional momentum,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook GIFT Nifty today The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a negative start for the Indian stock market today. At 6:39 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 25,995 level, down over 37 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Sensex The BSE Sensex closed at 84,328.59, gaining 390.31 points (+0.46%). The index opened at 84,301.40, touched an intraday high of 84,551.74 and a low of 83,754.66. Despite witnessing volatility during the session, the benchmark managed to hold on to its gains and ended the day in positive territory.

On the Sensex outlook, Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said that from a price-action perspective, the immediate support zone is placed at 83,500–83,800, while resistance is seen in the 84,700–85,000 range. The broader trading range stands at 83,500–85,000, with the near-term bias remaining bullish. A sustained move above 84,700 could pave the way for further upside, while holding the immediate support zone will be important to maintain the positive trend.

"Technically, the Sensex opened with a gap-up of around 363 points and traded within a range throughout the expiry session. The index faced rejection near the 84,500 zone in the hourly timeframe but managed to hold on to its gains and formed a small bodied doji candle on the daily chart.

The RSI stood at 73.95, below its RSI-based moving average of 77.90, indicating that momentum remains elevated but is showing some signs of moderation. The PCR at 1.02 reflects a relatively balanced positioning in the derivatives market.

Overall, the broader trend remains positive, but the index needs to sustain its upward momentum and move decisively above 84,700–85,000 to extend the rally. Until then, some consolidation and profit booking may continue, with the 83,500–83,800 zone acting as an important support area," Gupta said.

Nifty 50 Meanwhile, on the Nifty 50 outlook, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said that Nifty witnessed volatility during Thursday’s session, with selling pressure emerging at higher levels.

“However, the index attracted buying interest at lower levels and staged an intraday recovery, indicating underlying bullish strength. The 26,000 mark continues to act as a crucial resistance zone, and a decisive breakout above this level is essential to trigger the next leg of the upmove. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 25,800, followed by positional support at 25,650. The overall undertone remains bullish, with fresh longs advisable only above 26,000,” Bhuva said.

US markets performance The US stock market remained closed on Thursday, 26 November, on the account of Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, Wall Street's major indices closed largely lower as a fresh sell-off in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks eased towards the end of the trading session, allowing markets to recoup a significant portion of their earlier losses.

Dow Jones Industrial Average The Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed its peers, gaining 164.25 points, or 0.3%, to close at 50,182.95.

Nasdaq The Nasdaq Composite dropped 147.73 points, or 0.6%, to settle at 23,585.80. The index had plunged as much as 4.6% during the session before paring its losses.

S&P 500

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 18.31 points, or 0.3%, to end at 7,182.78, recovering from an intraday decline of as much as 3.2%. The benchmark has slipped 5.2% so far in November, extending its losing streak after posting declines in both October and September.

South Korea's Kospi performance South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy small-cap Kosdaq advanced 1.63%.

Among the country’s largest companies by market capitalisation, LG Energy Solution emerged as a gainer, rising 2.32%. In contrast, Samsung Electronics fell 0.41%, SK hynix declined 1.90%, Samsung Electronics preference shares slipped 0.29%, and SK Square dropped 1.69%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 performance Japan’s Nikkei 225 opened higher but soon slipped into negative territory, declining over 0.0065% to 57,495.42. Meanwhile, South Korea’s tech-heavy Kosdaq gained 1.63%.

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Taiwan stock market Taiwan’s benchmark TAIEX (Taiwan Weighted Index) opened lower, declining 0.82% to 39,119.84. Despite the early losses, the index has rallied more than 9% over the previous five trading sessions.