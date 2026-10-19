Stock market outlook today, 19 Oct: Sensex, Nifty prediction - DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, GIFT Nifty, Kospi, Nikkei, Taiwan cues

Stock market prediction for Monday, 19 October, 2026: The Indian stock market is likely to open in green, as GIFT Nifty signalled a positive opening on Monday, 19 October.

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded lower on Monday , while US stock futures remained mixed on Sunday evening local time.

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Sensex, Nifty: What happened on last week? The Indian stock market closed in positive territory on Friday, extending its gains for the second consecutive session. The Sensex advanced more than 400 points, while the Nifty 50 reclaimed the 23,100 mark. IT stocks led the rally, with the sector gaining over 3% amid sustained momentum driven by corporate earnings.

Also Read | Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 19 October

The Sensex ended at 74,729.27, rising 413.66 points or 0.56% from its previous close of 74,315.61. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 settled at 23,146.15, gaining 148.80 points or 0.65% compared with its previous close of 22,997.35.

“Markets witnessed strong recovery, supported by an improved domestic growth outlook and renewed buying interest in large-cap stocks. However, the rebound remained uneven, with relatively muted gains in the broader market, underscoring the need for sustained participation to confirm a durable uptrend. After a volatile start, with losses on Monday and Wednesday, strong buying on Tuesday and Thursday, followed by further gains on Friday, helped benchmark indices recover decisively. Eventually, the Sensex surged 3.11% to close at 74,729.27, while the Nifty advanced 2.78% to settle at 23,146.15,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking.

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Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook GIFT Nifty today Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,174.5 level, up nearly 80 points or 0.35% from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive for the Indian stock market indices.

Sensex Sensex closed at 74,729.27, gaining 413.66 points (+0.56%). The benchmark extended its recovery, supported by buying interest in technology, metal and auto stocks. The index managed to sustain its upward momentum and ended the week on a positive note, reflecting improving sentiment across the market.

On the Sensex outlook, Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said, “Overall, the Sensex outlook remains sideways to bullish, supported by the strong weekly recovery and improving momentum indicators. Sustaining above 73,900–74,100 could keep the upward bias intact and help the index challenge the 75,000–75,300 resistance zone. A decisive breakout above this range may attract fresh buying, while failure to cross resistance could lead to consolidation or profit-booking. Traders should monitor price action around these key levels and changes in open interest before taking fresh directional positions.”

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Nifty 50 The Nifty index started the week at 22,593.20, opening around 72 points higher than the previous close. Initial selling pressure dragged the index to a weekly low of 22,288.45, where strong buying interest emerged. The index subsequently staged a sharp recovery of nearly 860 points, reaching a weekly high of 23,149.85 on the final trading day before closing at 23,146.15, up 625.70 points (+2.78%) for the week. The strong recovery reflects renewed buying interest at lower levels and an improvement in near-term market sentiment.

On the Nifty 50 outlook, brokerage firm Choice Broking said, “Technically, Nifty has staged a meaningful rebound from the 200-Week EMA and rising trendline support, improving the short-term outlook. The strong bullish weekly candle indicates renewed demand at lower levels, although the index is yet to reclaim the 50-Week EMA. A sustained move above the immediate resistance zone would strengthen the recovery, while holding above the recent support base remains important to preserve the improving structure.”

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US markets performance Wall Street futures resumed trading higher on Sunday evening local time, recovering some ground after technology-heavy indices, particularly the Nasdaq, recorded their steepest weekly losses since June last week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.55% at 51,891.77 points.

S&P 500

S&P 500 futures were trading 20–25 points higher, however, during the week, the index fell nearly 2%.

Nasdaq Nasdaq futures gained around 250 points, however, declined 2.19% to 26,128.13 points.

South Korea's Kospi performance South Korean equities fell sharply at Monday’s opening, tracking a technology-led sell-off on Wall Street amid growing concerns about whether massive investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure will deliver adequate returns.

The benchmark Kospi plunged 179.64 points, or 3.17%, to open at 5,488.41, while the small-cap Kosdaq Index fell 0.93%.

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Japan's Nikkei 225 performance Japanese equities came under renewed selling pressure in early trade. The Nikkei 225 opened 0.77% lower at 64,819.56 before extending its losses to 1.73%, falling to 64,194.90.

Taiwan stock market Taiwanese stocks also opened weak on Monday, with Taiex index falling 1.42% to 46,440.75.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.