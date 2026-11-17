Stock market prediction for Tuesday, 17 November, 2026: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open sideways amid weak global cues.

Asian markets traded lower on Tuesday, mirroring losses on Wall Street as investors remained cautious about the AI trade ahead of Nvidia Corp.’s much-anticipated earnings report and the expected market debut of Anthropic PBC.

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Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said the Indian equity markets are likely to open on a steady note and maintain a cautiously positive bias, underpinned by sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and easing crude oil prices. WTI crude has extended its decline towards the $85-per-barrel mark, providing additional relief on the macroeconomic front. FIIs have remained net buyers for an 11th consecutive session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have continued to pare their exposure, highlighting a divergence in institutional flows.

However, Ponmudi added that gains could remain capped amid weakness across Asian markets, which are tracking losses on Wall Street following a renewed sell-off in AI and semiconductor stocks, led by Nvidia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s KOSPI are both trading more than 1% lower, reflecting a deterioration in global risk appetite, said Ponmudi.

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Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Monday? Indian equity benchmarks ended higher on Monday, with the Sensex rising 512 points and the Nifty 50 settling near the 25,300 mark, supported by gains in financial, FMCG and oil and gas stocks. Sustained foreign fund inflows and a decline in crude oil prices also lifted investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 512.34 points, or 0.63%, to close at 82,104.79. During the session, it gained as much as 719.2 points, or 0.88%, to hit an intraday high of 82,311.65.

The Nifty 50 rose 146.80 points, or 0.58%, to settle at 25,291.10.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) made a strong comeback to Indian equities in the first half of November, investing ₹89,856 crore after two consecutive months of net outflows. The reversal in flows came amid a global sell-off in AI-linked stocks, easing crude oil prices and attracting investors to large-cap Indian equities.

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Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said the Nifty has been consolidating within a narrow 370-point range over the past four trading sessions, forming indecisive candles on the daily chart. This indicates that the market is taking a breather after the sharp rally witnessed in recent sessions.

From a technical perspective, the gap between the index's closing level and its short-term moving averages remains elevated, suggesting scope for further mean reversion. The daily RSI also recently entered the overbought zone under the RSI Range Shift Theory before moderating, indicating a cooling-off in momentum.

Among Nifty constituents, Max Healthcare and Tata Consumer Products emerged as the top gainers, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Tata Steel were the key laggards. Sectorally, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Cement outperformed, while Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty witnessed profit booking and ended lower.

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The broader markets underperformed the frontline indices, with both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 closing in the red and forming bearish candles on the daily chart. Market breadth also remained weak, with declining stocks outnumbering advancing ones. As many as 328 stocks in the Nifty 500 universe ended lower, pointing to broad-based selling pressure beneath the benchmark index's consolidation.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook GIFT Nifty today The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a tepid start for the Indian stock market today. At 6:32 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 25,295.5 level, a premium of 2.5 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Sensex Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said the Sensex closed at 82,104.79 on Monday, gaining 512.34 points, or 0.63%. The index opened at 81,810.98, touched an intraday low of 81,762.82 and climbed to a high of 82,311.65 before ending the session in positive territory.

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From a technical perspective, Gupta said the immediate support zone for the Sensex is placed at 81,300–81,750, while resistance is seen in the 82,500–82,800 range. He expects the index to trade within a broader range of 81,300–82,800, with the overall market bias remaining bullish as it continues to hold near recent highs.

Nifty 50 Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said the market continued to witness subdued movement on Monday, albeit with a positive bias. The Nifty 50 closed 146 points higher after a choppy trading session.

A small positive candle with a minor upper shadow was formed on the daily chart, indicating lacklustre movement at higher levels. According to Shetti, this reflects an ongoing time-wise correction rather than a price correction following the sharp rally in the Nifty. Bank Nifty outperformed the benchmark and closed just below its all-time high, suggesting that the ongoing consolidation could present a buying opportunity.

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Shetti noted that the Nifty 50 is facing stiff resistance in the 25,300–25,400 zone. A decisive move above this range could attract fresh buying and pave the way for the next leg of the rally towards 25,900–26,000. On the downside, any further consolidation or dip could find immediate support around the 25,000 mark.

US markets performance US stocks tumbled on Monday as a broad-based selloff hit technology shares, with concerns surrounding the AI trade weighing on investor sentiment ahead of Nvidia's earnings report on Tuesday and Anthropic's anticipated initial public offering later this week, according to a Reuters report.

Selling pressure intensified as the session progressed, dragging the S&P 500 down nearly 2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 1.4%. The Nasdaq Composite suffered the steepest decline, falling 2.5%, weighed down by a sharp selloff in semiconductor stocks. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) plunged 5.3%.

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Nvidia shares dropped 4.1%, extending their recent losses amid concerns over the rapid expansion of AI and the risks associated with the technology. The stock's decline came ahead of its closely watched earnings announcement, which has taken on greater significance amid growing uncertainty in the AI trade.

The selloff also coincided with the Trump administration introducing a new rule restricting China's access to advanced AI chips manufactured by companies such as Nvidia. The move came ahead of US President Donald Trump's expected meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The downturn marks a sharp reversal in fortunes for semiconductor stocks. The SOX index had surged 106.6% year-to-date by mid-June, but its gains have since narrowed to around 43% in 2026. Despite the pullback, the index's advance remains nearly four times that of the broader S&P 500 over the same period, Reuters reported.

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The weakness has also pushed the Nasdaq more than 10% below its record closing high of 6 October, placing the tech-heavy index in correction territory.

Dow Jones Industrial Average The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 739.38 points, or 1.41%, to close at 51,608.17.

Nasdaq The Nasdaq Composite plunged 626.51 points, or 2.49%, to end the session at 24,509.76.

S&P 500 The S&P 500 dropped 145.08 points, or 1.92%, to settle at 7,416.59.

South Korea's Kospi performance South Korea’s KOSPI Composite Index traded sharply lower on Tuesday, hovering around the 5,034 mark after briefly slipping below 5,000 in early trade. The decline followed Monday’s steep 3.59% fall, which took the index to 5,100.50. The benchmark opened Tuesday’s session 1.81% lower at 5,008.09 and remained down around 1.3% to 1.6% during morning trade in Seoul.

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Japan's Nikkei 225 performance Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded sharply lower on Tuesday, falling around 1.04% to 59,043.23 during morning trade in Tokyo. The decline extended Monday’s 2.42% sell-off, pushing the benchmark further below the key 60,000 mark.

Taiwan stock market Taiwan’s benchmark TAIEX traded 0.4%–0.7% higher in early trade on Tuesday, staging a modest recovery around the 41,200–41,330 range. The rebound followed Monday’s sharp 6.03% plunge, the index’s second-largest single-day point decline on record. The benchmark had shed 2,635.04 points to close at 41,040.08 in the previous session.

(With inputs from news agencies)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.