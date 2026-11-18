Stock market prediction for Wednesday, 18 November, 2026: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower amid mixed global cues.

Asian equity markets traded mixed in early Wednesday deals on 18 November 2026, as investors weighed upbeat quarterly earnings from Nvidia against lingering concerns over elevated US Treasury yields and the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.

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Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Tuesday? Indian equity benchmarks extended their gains for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, with the Sensex rising 427 points and the Nifty closing above the 25,380 mark. Buying in banking stocks and index heavyweight Reliance Industries, along with steady foreign fund inflows and moderate crude oil prices, supported the rally.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 427.40 points, or 0.52%, to settle at 82,532.19. During the session, the index surged as much as 792.7 points, or 0.96%, to touch an intraday high of 82,897.49.

The NSE Nifty 50 gained 96.30 points, or 0.38%, to close at 25,387.40.

The domestic benchmarks also outperformed their Asian peers, which traded largely lower, as broad-based buying across sectors lent support to the market rally.

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Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, said that the Nifty 50's underlying momentum has regained strength following a period of time-wise consolidation. However, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level has emerged as a strong resistance, making the 25,450–25,500 zone a crucial hurdle for the index.

A decisive breakout above this range could extend the ongoing rally towards 25,800, followed by 26,000 in the near term. On the downside, the 25,200–25,250 range is expected to act as immediate support, followed by a stronger support zone at 25,050–25,100. Krishan maintained a positive broader outlook and recommended a buy-on-dips strategy.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook GIFT Nifty today The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a weak start for the Indian stock market today. At 6:32 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 25,313 level, a discount of 102.3 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

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Sensex Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said the Sensex extended its upward momentum for the second consecutive session, gaining 427.40 points, or 0.52%, to close at 82,532.19 on Tuesday. The index opened at 82,150.62, touched an intraday low of 82,091.90 and scaled a high of 82,897.49.

From a technical perspective, Gupta noted that the Sensex broke above its previous resistance zone of 82,500 and successfully sustained above this level at the close, indicating a positive breakout. The daily chart formed a green candle for the second consecutive session, reinforcing the bullish undertone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 80.73, above its RSI-based moving average of 73.16, signalling strong bullish momentum. However, elevated RSI levels also indicate overbought conditions, warranting some caution.

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On key levels, Gupta placed immediate support in the 81,750–82,100 range, while resistance is seen at 82,850–83,200. The broader trading range is pegged at 81,750–83,200, with the overall market bias remaining bullish.

Nifty 50 Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said the Nifty 50 extended its upward momentum amid heightened volatility on Tuesday, gaining 96 points to close higher. The index touched a fresh swing high of 25,501 but failed to sustain the gains at higher levels. Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty continued to outperform the benchmark, scaling a fresh all-time high of 62,442 during the session.

Shetti noted that the Nifty is attempting to overcome a crucial resistance level around 25,500 but is yet to demonstrate decisive momentum for a sustained breakout. Market breadth also remained subdued, with midcap and smallcap indices showing muted movements.

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However, the underlying trend of the Nifty 50 remains positive. A decisive breakout above 25,500 could propel the index towards 25,900–26,000 in the near term, while immediate support is placed at 25,100, Shetti said.

US markets performance Wall Street ended Tuesday's session sharply lower, with all three major US benchmarks closing in the red.

US equities ended the regular session lower, but Nvidia shares rose around 2% in extended trading after the chipmaker projected revenue above analysts' estimates. The upbeat outlook also boosted sentiment towards technology stocks, with a widely tracked South Korean technology ETF gaining more than 1% in after-hours trading.

In currency markets, the US dollar index touched a fresh 19-month high before paring gains and trading marginally lower. Mixed US economic data showed resilient consumer spending but continued weakness in the housing market. Meanwhile, traders continued to price in a Federal Reserve rate hike next month amid persistent inflationary pressures in the world's largest economy.

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The dollar index slipped 0.06% to 103.52, while the euro edged up 0.06% to $1.1003.

In commodities, crude oil prices edged higher as concerns over continued attacks on oil tankers in the region kept supply risks in focus. US crude futures rose 0.01% to $85.73 per barrel, while Brent crude gained 0.57% to $92.97 per barrel.

Dow Jones Industrial Average The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1.64% to 50,759.42.

Nasdaq The Nasdaq Composite also fell 0.74% to settle at 24,328.38.

S&P 500 The S&P 500 declined 1.03% to 7,340.53.

(With inputs from news agencies)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.