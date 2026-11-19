Stock market prediction for Thursday, 19 November, 2026: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower amid mixed global cues.

Asian markets opened on a mixed-to-negative note on Thursday, 19 November 2026, as investors assessed overnight losses on Wall Street and Anthropic's record-breaking IPO pricing. Japan's benchmark index edged higher in early trade, while Australian shares declined amid a broad sell-off in commodities.

Advertisement

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said Indian equity markets are likely to open cautiously after the previous session's profit-booking. However, sustained foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows and resilient corporate earnings continue to support the broader outlook. Globally, hawkish signals from the October FOMC minutes, including the possibility of a December rate hike, may weigh on sentiment.

Meanwhile, WTI crude stabilising at $81–82 a barrel offers some relief. Overnight, the Dow and S&P 500 closed lower, while the Nasdaq edged higher. Firmer Asian markets, led by Japan's Nikkei, provide some support, although global uncertainty could cap near-term gains.

Sensex, Nifty: What happened on Wednesday? Indian equity benchmarks snapped their two-session winning streak on Wednesday, with the Sensex falling 500 points as investors booked profits in consumer durables, metal and banking stocks. Sentiment was further dampened by concerns over potential interest rate hikes and weakness across global markets.

Advertisement

The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 500.38 points, or 0.61%, to close at 82,031.81. The index came under sharper selling pressure during the session, plunging 751.72 points, or 0.91%, to an intraday low of 81,780.47. The NSE Nifty 50 also declined 159.45 points, or 0.63%, to settle at 25,227.95.

Among Sensex constituents, Titan was the biggest laggard, tumbling 4.82%. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell 2.49%, while Bajaj Finance and Eternal each declined 2.45%. InterGlobe Aviation lost 1.97%, and Infosys dropped 1.86%. On the other hand, State Bank of India, ITC, UltraTech Cement and Power Grid ended in positive territory.

Despite Wednesday's pullback, domestic benchmarks have posted strong gains so far in November. The Sensex has advanced nearly 11% through 17 November, while the Nifty 50 has climbed more than 10% over the same period.

Advertisement

Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst -Equity & Derivatives, Angel One, said a decline below the immediate support band of 25,150–25,030 is likely to shift control of the near-term trend towards sellers, potentially opening the door for a further decline towards the key support zone of 24,850–24,800. On the upside, while the 25,500–25,550 band remains a significant resistance zone, a move above the immediate hurdle at 25,350 is likely to shift near-term momentum back in favour of buyers.

Sensex, Nifty prediction for today: Sensex, Nifty outlook GIFT Nifty today The Gift Nifty Live Chart shows a weak start for the Indian stock market today. At 6:34 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading around the 25,161.5 level, a discount of 78 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

Advertisement

Sensex Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking Pvt. Ltd., said the Sensex formed a red candle on the daily chart after gaining for two consecutive sessions, indicating profit-booking at higher levels. However, the rising trendline support on the hourly chart remains intact near the 81,800 mark, keeping the broader market structure positive. The Daily RSI stands at 75.76, above its RSI-based moving average of 74.77, signalling strong underlying momentum despite the day's correction.

Gupta sees immediate support in the 81,500–81,750 range and resistance around 82,300–82,500. He expects the index to trade within the broader range of 81,500–82,500, with the overall bias remaining bullish.

In the derivatives segment, Gupta noted that the highest Put Open Interest is concentrated at the 82,000 PE strike, where active put writing is providing an important support zone. On the upside, the 82,500 CE strike has the highest Call Open Interest, at 91,992 contracts, making it an immediate resistance level. The Put-Call Ratio (PCR) of 0.93 points to relatively balanced but slightly cautious positioning among market participants. According to Gupta, a sustained move above 82,500 could ease near-term selling pressure, while a break below 82,000 may trigger further weakness.

Advertisement

Nifty 50 Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said the Nifty 50 slipped into a downward correction on Wednesday after failing to sustain above the 25,500 mark in the previous session. The index ended the day 159 points lower, forming a small negative candle on the daily chart within a broad trading range of 25,000–25,500.

According to Shetti, the market's price action indicates a range-bound movement near the highs following a sharp rally. However, the broader market setup remains positive, and the ongoing correction could be nearing its end before the next leg of the uptrend begins. He sees the 25,000–24,900 zone as a crucial support area where the index could find buying interest. On the upside, a decisive breakout above 25,500 could trigger fresh buying participation in the near term.

Advertisement

US markets performance Wall Street extended its losing streak on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 falling for a fifth consecutive session to mark its longest run of losses since June. Persistent volatility in Nvidia and other artificial intelligence-linked stocks weighed on sentiment as investors assessed whether the AI boom has further room to run.

The S&P 500 declined 0.2% after swinging between gains and losses during the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 561 points, or 1.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite bucked the trend, rising 0.4%.

Global equities also came under pressure as investors weighed Nvidia's quarterly results and looked ahead to Anthropic's market debut. The US dollar strengthened further, reaching a fresh 19-month high, adding to the cautious mood among traders.

Advertisement

The dollar's rally followed hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, who told CNBC that the central bank would need to either approve a 50-basis-point interest rate hike at its December meeting or signal a faster pace of rate increases in 2027.

Dow Jones Industrial Average The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.11% to 50,198.17.

Nasdaq The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.42% to 24,429.89.

S&P 500 The S&P 500 declined 0.23% to 7,323.63.

South Korea's Kospi performance South Korea's KOSPI opened 0.45% higher at 5,090.04 on Thursday, following a one-hour delay in trading due to the country's national college entrance examination. The index held on to modest gains in early trade, hovering around the 5,082 mark.

Japan's Nikkei 225 performance Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.2% to 59,159.40 in early trading on Thursday. Gains in chip and retail stocks, including Tokyo Electron and Fast Retailing, supported the index, while losses in metals, energy and banking shares capped the upside. The broader Topix index declined 0.4% to 3,809.53.

Advertisement

Taiwan stock market Taiwan's benchmark TAIEX fell sharply in morning trading on Thursday, dropping 2.35% (-945.45 points) to 39,249.46. After opening slightly lower at 40,145.73, the index quickly slipped below the key 40,000-point threshold.

(With inputs from news agencies)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.